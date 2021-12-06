ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Activision Blizzard won’t be at The Game Awards this year

By Alex Atkin
 2 days ago

Regardless of if they have anything to show or not, host Geoff Keighley has stated that Activision Blizzard won’t be appearing at The Game Awards. “Beyond its nominations, I can confirm that Activision|Blizzard will not be a part of this year’s The Game Awards,” Keighley matter of factly stated in a...

invenglobal.com

DDoS attacks cripple Activision Blizzard's Battle.Net launcher

Update 11/24/2021: The DDoS attacks referenced in this article have now subsided. Original article: Players are experiencing issues with Activision Blizzard's battle.net, and according to Blizzard, the cause of the issue is an ongoing DDoS attack. Battle.net is Activision Blizzard's launcher that allows them to access Overwatch, Call of Duty: Warzone, Diablo, and other Blizzard online titles from the company.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Activision Blizzard forms new workplace committee in an attempt to eliminate harassment

In an attempt to address the scathing reports on Activision Blizzard’s alleged abusive culture, the company is forming a workplace responsibility committee. On Monday, Activision Blizzard announced the formation of this committee that plans to eliminate workplace harassment and discrimination. “The board of directors today announced that it has formed...
cogconnected.com

Nintendo of America Comments on Activision Blizzard Situation

As Part of An Internal Email, It Was Addressed to All Nintendo of America Employees. While we have heard from Playstation and from Xbox, we haven’t heard from Nintendo of America- until now. On November 19th, Doug Bowser, the President of Nintendo of America, spoke to all employees in an internal email to the company about the current public matter of Activision Blizzard’s workplace harassment and Bobby Kotick’s participation in the matter. This internal email included Nintendo’s internal development houses, like Retro Studios and the newly-acquired Next-Level Games. Nintendo PR did confirm that this internal email is, in fact, real and that they have no more to say in the matter. So we at least know Doug Bowser did say the following on the Activision Blizzard controversy:
nintendojo.com

Nintendo Joins Sony And Xbox In Speaking Against Activision Blizzard

Doug Bowser’s stance on the recent Activision Blizzard scandal has now been revealed through internal emails shared by Fanbyte and then confirmed by a Nintendo spokesperson. Nintendo, Sony, and Xbox now all openly stand against the sexual harassment and toxicity reports on Activision Blizzard. Bowser’s email was sent to all...
Eurogamer.net

Activision Blizzard protest organiser leaving company

Jessica Gonzalez, a key figure in the recent employee action at Activision Blizzard, is leaving the company and quitting game development. Gonzalez announced her resignation yesterday, in a message in which she further criticised Activision Blizzard boss Bobby Kotick and said his "inaction and refusal to take accountability" was "driving out great talent.
Inverse

This major Activision Blizzard resignation exposes a troubling new trend

A lack of significant action is causing the company to bleed talent. Jessica Gonzalez isn't the first prominent woman to leave Activision Blizzard, and she likely won't be the last. Ever since the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing lawsuit revealed the Call of Duty-maker’s long history of abuse, harassment, and discrimination within the company, there have been multiple employee walkouts, several bombshell reports, and murmurs of unionization. And, employees at all levels continue to leave the company. Change needs to happen, and the Board of Directors’ inadequate and slow response is causing the company to lose a lot of good people.
NME

There won’t be any Steam Deck exclusive games

While it may have been delayed from the initial December release date, Valve’s new PC/home console hybrid still has a lot to show us all before it becomes available to purchase. One thing that has now come to light however, is that there will be no games that are exclusive to Steam Deck.
Twinfinite

Sting Will Be Performing at The Game Awards this Year

The Game Awards is almost upon us, and even if you don’t care about which game wins what award, there’s no denying that the new trailers and performances are always very exciting. In the past few years, we’ve seen bands and artistes like CHVRCHES show up on the main stage to deliver a mini concert, and this year, it looks like we’ll be getting Sting.
mspoweruser.com

Sony is reportedly planning another PlayStation subscription service

According to a new Bloomberg report, Sony is planning a new subscription service to try and compete with Xbox Game Pass. Codenamed “Spartacus”, this new subscription service, reportedly launching in Spring next year, will allow players to pay a monthly fee to access a catalogue of modern and classic games from throughout PlayStation’s history.
PlayStation LifeStyle

Activision Blizzard Walkout Organizer Resigns to Prioritize Wellbeing

Jessica Gonzalez, a senior test analyst at Blizzard and organizer of the Activision Blizzard walkout, has resigned from the company in order to focus on her wellbeing. Gonzalez has been a vocal critic of the culture at Activision Blizzard sine the California lawsuit against the company earlier this year; she has been a central figure in the organization efforts of the A Better ABK employee coalition. Gonzalez announced her departure via Twitter, revealing that she will officially leave the company on December 10, 2021. In the announcement post, Gonzalez reveals that she will be leaving game development entirely in order to put her wellbeing first.
mspoweruser.com

December’s PlayStation Plus games officially revealed by Sony

Sony has finally officially revealed December’s PlayStation Plus lineup, and it’s exactly what we expected thanks to Billbil-Kun’s spot on leaking. Launching day one on PlayStation Plus: Featuring all of the late game modes and action but none of that pesky story content to get in the way, Godfall’s Challenger Edition lets players enjoy the Lightbringer, Dreamstones, and Ascended Tower of Trials modes alongside the usual looter-slasher action that Godfall promises.
Twinfinite

Here’s When To Expect the Ricochet Anti-cheat System in Call of Duty: Warzone

December is turning out to be quite a busy month for Call of Duty: Warzone players, with a substantial update on its way along with a new map to enjoy fighting each other in. However, that is not all that is coming to the battle royale. Earlier in October, Activision unveiled the Ricochet Anti-Cheat system, and now, we have a clearer idea of when this will be fully rolled out in Call of Duty: Warzone.
mspoweruser.com

After Battlefield 2042’s troublesome launch EA is shaking things up at DICE

The dust has barely been able to settle after Battlefield 2042’s launch, but EA is already shaking things up by restructuring the franchise with a new directive. According to a new GameSpot report, DICE’s general manager Oskar Gabrielson is out, and Respawn co-founder Vince Zampella is in, taking over the reins of the Battlefield franchise.
IGN

Rockstar Delays GTA Trilogy Physical Edition Release Dates

Rockstar has delayed the physical release for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. As shared by the studio on Twitter (below), Rockstar has announced that is delaying the physical release for Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy to multiple different dates. While that change now means that the game will release on Xbox consoles and PS4 on December 17 (a ten-day delay), it's worse news for Switch fans, where the game now won't be available physically until early 2022.
mspoweruser.com

Respawn has removed Titanfall from sale

After years of struggling to fight DDoS attacks and hackers, Respawn has finally conceded and pulled Titanfall from sale, however, they’re keeping the servers up. “Titanfall is part of our DNA at Respawn,” the Titanfall and Apex Legends developer stated on Twitter. “It’s a game that showcased the ambitions of the studio when it was first released more than 7 years ago, and it continued to be a beacon of innovation that we strive for in all of our games.”
PC Gamer

US state treasuries are putting pressure on Activision Blizzard now, too

The state treasurers of Nevada, Delaware, Illinois, Massachusetts, California, and Oregon are calling on Activision Blizzard to take action to address concerns expressed in November by shareholder group SOC Investment Group, and have requested a meeting with the company's board of directors to discuss the matter further. SOC Investment Group,...
