Activision Blizzard won’t be at The Game Awards this year

As Part of An Internal Email, It Was Addressed to All Nintendo of America Employees. While we have heard from Playstation and from Xbox, we haven’t heard from Nintendo of America- until now. On November 19th, Doug Bowser, the President of Nintendo of America, spoke to all employees in an internal email to the company about the current public matter of Activision Blizzard’s workplace harassment and Bobby Kotick’s participation in the matter. This internal email included Nintendo’s internal development houses, like Retro Studios and the newly-acquired Next-Level Games. Nintendo PR did confirm that this internal email is, in fact, real and that they have no more to say in the matter. So we at least know Doug Bowser did say the following on the Activision Blizzard controversy:

