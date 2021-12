Duo indicted on grave violation charges

A Jenkins man was sentenced Nov. 4 to 147 months in prison for trafficking methamphetamine from Kentucky into Wise County, Virginia. According to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia, from February to April 2021, James Orlin Little, 54, sold large quantities of methamphetamine to three confidential informants working for the Southwest Virginia Drug Task Force. On April 21, 2021, authorities conducted a traffic stop on Little’s vehicle and found approximately 40 grams of methamphetamine, digital scales, spoons with narcotics residue, plastic baggies, and a loaded 9mm rifle.

