Los Angeles, CA

Olivia Rodrigo Is Coming To Los Angeles!

iheart.com
 2 days ago

The time has finally come!!! Olivia Rodrigo finally announced that she will be going on tour - following nearly an entire YEAR of her massive success and the release of her album SOUR. Olivia first teased the tour announcement on TikTok with a video doing the pen-cup challenge, where...

onairwithryan.iheart.com

thehendersonnews.com

Olivia Rodrigo wins three Apple Music Awards

Olivia Rodrigo, The Weeknd and Wizkid are among the winners of the Apple Music Awards 2021. The third iteration of the tech giant's annual prize-giving sees 'good 4 u' hitmaker Olivia, 18, honoured with Breakthrough Artist of the Year, Album of the Year for 'SOUR', and Song of the Year for 'driver's license', which spent eight consecutive weeks at number one in the US, and was certified quadruple platinum.
MUSIC
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
justjaredjr.com

Olivia Rodrigo Dominates Spotify Wrapped 2021 Globally!

The 2021 Spotify Wrapped is here and Olivia Rodrigo really dominated some of the charts globally!. The 18-year-old singer and actress dropped her debut single “driver’s license” at the start of the year, followed by her debut album Sour a few months later. Olivia has received critical acclaim, many awards...
CELEBRITIES
udiscovermusic.com

Olivia Rodrigo Announces Worldwide ‘Sour Tour’

Olivia Rodrigo has announced a worldwide tour in support of her groundbreaking debut album Sour, set to kick off in the United States in April of 2022. Supporting Rodrigo on select dates of the tour, which starts in North America before heading to Europe in June and ending in the UK in July, will be Gracie Abrams, Holly Humberstone, and Baby Queen.
MUSIC
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
fox7austin.com

Olivia Rodrigo to perform at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

AUSTIN, Texas - Olivia Rodrigo is set to perform at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park. The singer is bringing her Sour Tour to Austin with special guest Holly Humberstone on Friday, May 13, 2022. You must register with Ticketmaster Verified Fan by Tuesday, December 7 at 11:59 AM to access...
AUSTIN, TX
Boston Globe

Just announced: Olivia Rodrigo to perform at Roadrunner in May

The star's "drivers license" was the most streamed song on Spotify in 2021. Here's how to get tickets. Even if you haven’t listened to her music, you’ve certainly heard the name Olivia Rodrigo. Her song, “drivers license,” was the most streamed song of the year on Spotify. Plus, her debut...
BOSTON, MA
WHAS 11

Olivia Rodrigo Performs 'Drivers License' at a California DMV

Olivia Rodrigo is bringing "drivers license" to the DMV! As part of NPR's Tiny Desk series, the 18-year-old singer performed some of her biggest hits at a California DMV. "We are in a real-life DMV, which definitely has some interesting vibes to it," Rodrigo admitted, after kicking things off with her track, "good 4 u."
CALIFORNIA STATE
#Getty Images#The Greek Theater#Tiktok#Greek#Ticketmaster
Vice

The Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift Grammys drama, explained

Taylor’s double Album of the Year nod for 'Sour' and 'Evermore' is, well, no more. Here’s why. God bless Olivia Rodrigo, to whom drama seems to gravitate towards despite the fact she remains wholly unproblematic. When Sour dropped earlier this year, a string of artists seemed to come out of the woodwork pointing out vague similarities between their work and the songs on Olivia’s debut album; representatives for Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff, St. Vincent and Hayley Williams all got their part of the coin for the “interpolation” of their tracks. So when it came to Grammys time, and Olivia racked up a cool seven nominations including one for Album of the Year, Taylor, Jack and St. Vincent automatically earned nominations for that prize too. But now, that trio’s names have been removed from the ballot. Confused? Well, here’s why.
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Olivia Rodrigo Partners With Casetify for Phone Accessories

Click here to read the full article. Olivia Rodrigo, the singer, songwriter and actress, has teamed up with Casteify, the direct-to-consumer lifestyle brand known for phone cases and electronic accessories. They have partnered on a Hardened Hearts collection, creatively directed by Rodrigo, who has handpicked each of the designs. “It was really cool to be able to help create this collection with Casetify that reflects my vision and keeps sustainability at the forefront of each design,” said Rodrigo, who released her debut album, “Sour,” earlier this year which was met with commercial and critical success.  She shot to fame, accompanied  by...
RETAIL
