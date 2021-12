Sunday’s uninspired loss to the Arizona Cardinals was another reminder that the Matt-Nagy-Chicago-Bears are irreparably broken. The organizational plan for this season all along was to let Andy Dalton start as QB1. So on Sunday, Nagy had his quarterback running his offense, and the result was a lopsided loss to an NFC foe that’s quite evidently a class above the Bears in competition. Dalton’s line — 229 yards, one touchdown, and four interceptions — sums it all up. As does this moment after his third interception:

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO