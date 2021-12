Dan Campbell is defending his decision to go for it on fourth-and-inches from his own 28-yard line late in the win against Minnesota, and the analytics are on his side. The decision didn’t work out, with quarterback Jared Goff losing a fumble on a play-action rollout. But it did give the Lions a 56% chance to win the game, according to the fourth-down decision bot from The Athletic’s Ben Baldwin, nearly five points better than their odds had they just punted away the football (51%).

6 DAYS AGO