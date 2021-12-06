ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott are ‘very much a couple,’ according to Khloé Kardashian

By Rebecah Jacobs
 6 days ago

Despite a scrapped W Magazine spread claiming Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott haven’t been together for two years, it looks like the pair are, indeed, linked romantically.

Over the weekend, a new cover the couple shot for the magazine leaked online, showing the rapper, a pregnant Kylie, and their 3-year-old, Stormi Webster posing together.

The publication presumably shot the cover early last month, canceling its release following Scott’s Astroworld festival tragedy, which left 10 attendees dead and hundreds injured. Still, some copies ended up being accidentally sent to subscribers, causing the content to appear online.

The mag describes some aspects of Kylie and Travis’ unconventional relationship, claiming the pair still isn’t a couple despite expecting another child together--but now, Jenner’s sister is confirming the opposite.

Khloé Kardashian took to the comments of a Tiktok video about the W Mag story, writing, “Wow i don’t know why this magazine would write this but they are very much a couple.”


After that, TMZ confirmed the same, reporting, “ KJ and TS are 100% together at the moment -- meaning they’re romantically involved and, presumably, exclusive too. Not just that, but we’re told they were a full-blown couple when this whole profile was coming together for W Mag.”

Jenner and Scott have never confirmed their relationship again after breaking up two years ago, but it’s not clear whether they told the journalist at W Mag they were together or not.

“Travis and Kylie seemed very comfortable under the sheets, but even though they will soon have two children together -- their daughter, Stormi, is 3 -- they are not a couple, and haven’t been in two years. They’re the modern family!” the scrapped magazine spread reads.

But, according to TMZ , “the way W chronicles their relationship is pure speculation -- per our sources -- and you can tell as much because neither Kylie nor Travis is ever quoted directly about defining it or framing it . The writer just states it as fact, which is incorrect.”

“There’s been much talk about co-parenting pertaining to these two -- but we’ve been assured, they’re currently just parenting ,” the site also confirms

