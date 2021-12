Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey may be the most prominent Bitcoin booster in corporate America. His departure has triggered a flurry of speculation, including some notable tweets. Jack Dorsey, the CEO of Twitter, dropped a Monday morning bombshell by announcing he was leaving the company he-founded and has led since 2015. The news produced a stir since Twitter is such a high profile company, and because no corporate executive—with the possible exception of Elon Musk—has done more to raise the profile of Bitcoinand crypto.

MARKETS ・ 13 DAYS AGO