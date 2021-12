US stocks started the week well as investors remained optimistic about the Omicron variant. The blue-chip Dow Jones index rose by more than 600 points while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 rose by about 80 points. This rally is because investors are optimistic that the Omicron variant will not lead to substantial interruptions to the global economy. Early data about the variant shows that its symptoms are relatively mild. This sentiment was confirmed by Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor. Stocks also rose as the market reflected on the relatively hawkish statement by the Fed Chair.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO