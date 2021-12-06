ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Haitian gang releases 3 kidnapped missionaries

By Clyde Hughes
UPI News
UPI News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kHg3H_0dFOzcKg00

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Three missionaries kidnapped in Haiti were released Sunday night by a violent street gang, the Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries announced Monday.

The missionaries were part of 17 who were kidnapped by the gang in October. Kidnappers had demanded a ransom of $1 million for each hostage.

"We are thankful to God that three more hostages were released last night," Christian Aid Ministries said in a statement. "Those who were released are safe and seem to be in good spirits. As with the previous release, we are not able to provide the names of the people released, the circumstances of the release, or any other details."

The 400 Mawozo gang, one of the most powerful in Haiti, kidnapped the missionaries outside of the capital Port-au-Prince on Oct. 16. The hostages included 16 from the United States and one from Canada.

Christian Aid Ministries said it will be praying and fasting for the remaining hostages.

"Please continue to intercede for those who are still being held as well as those who have been released," the statement said. "We long for all the hostages to be reunited with their loved ones. Thank you for your prayer support."

On Nov. 22, the missionary organization said two hostages were released by the gang.

The Caribbean island nation has been beset by a wave of terror caused by armed gangs that control sections of Port-au-Prince. Gangs blocked the distribution of fuel in October, sparking a strike around the country.

Comments / 0

Related
Portland Tribune

Haiti gang releases three more hostages

It is unclear whether a young Madras missionary is among those released to safety. Christian Aid Ministries wrote a cheerful update this morning, Monday, Dec. 6. "We are thankful to God that three more hostages were released last night. Those released are safe and seem to be in good spirits."
MADRAS, OR
wlrn.org

Three more missionaries have been released, after being held hostage in Haiti for more than a month

Three more Christian missionaries who have been held hostage in Haiti for more than seven weeks have been released, Christian Aid Ministries said Monday. The group, released Sunday evening, were among 17 U.S. and Canadian missionaries who were kidnapped in Haiti on Oct. 16. Two other hostages, an American husband and wife, were freed on Nov. 22 due to illness without a ransom being paid, a source told the Miami Herald at the time.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Street Gang#The Missionaries#The Missionary#Haitian#Christian Aid Ministries#Mawozo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Washington Square News

Amid worsening border crisis, NYU panel talks mistreatment of Haitian migrants

NYU’s Center for Latin American and Caribbean Studies discussed an ongoing surge of Haitian migration at the U.S. southern border at a Nov. 22 event. The teach-in session, called Haitian Migration Beyond The News Cycle, focused on the United States’ historically racist treatment of Haitian immigrants, current U.S. policies towards Haiti, and the root of the current crisis.
IMMIGRATION
churchofjesuschrist.org

Missionary Wounded in Alabama Shooting

The following statement is from Sam Penrod, a spokesman with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints:. A missionary serving in the Alabama Birmingham Mission of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is hospitalized in serious but stable condition after he was shot multiple times on Friday evening, December 3, 2021.
ALABAMA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Jailed Rioter Begs Judge for Release: I’m Sick of Spending Time With Other Rioters

A far-right militia man who was seen wielding a baseball bat at the Capitol riot has reportedly begged to be released from prison because he’s tired of spending time with other jailed rioters. Robert Gieswein, a Colorado man linked to the far-right Three Percenters, was hit with a string of riot-related charges after the Jan. 6 insurrection. He’s pleaded not guilty to all charges and is in jail awaiting trial. But, in a handwritten letter to U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan filed Thursday, Gieswein begged for pre-trial release, arguing that it’s harmful for him to spend all his time with other accused rioters. Gieswein wrote: “It’s not healthy to spend every day in here like it’s Groundhog’s [SIC] Day, with people with the same viewpoint, in the same situation... It is natural in this environment for the conversation to turn to January 6, and for us to look to each other for strength.” He went on to argue: “It’s easy to get stuck in your bubble in this environment... Outside, I could choose to seek out other perspectives.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Mexican cartel hangs six more bodies in brutal turf war

A vicious Mexican drug cartel has sent another ominous message to its rivals, hanging six bodies from a bridge and a nearby tree in the midst of a violent turf war. The grisly discovery comes after nine bodies were hung from an overpass last week in the central Mexican state of Zacatecas.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

The drug gang so rich they had Sundays off

A Charlie's Angels-style gang of glamorous Brazilian drug couriers who delivered narcotics across London on mopeds have been jailed after police dismantled their operation. Controlled and recruited by the only man in the organisation, the female gang members supplied drugs on a vast scale, making almost £100,000 profit every month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
editorials24.com

Inside El Chapo’s wife’s harsh, prison-bound life

When Emma Coronel Aispuro was sentenced to three years in prison Tuesday, El Chapo’s wife begged a federal court judge to consider her 10-year-old twin daughters with the imprisoned drug-cartel leader. “They are already growing up without the presence of one of their parents,” the 32-year-old brunette told Rudoph Contreras,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
airlive.net

ALERT Flight attendants discovered a passenger in the plane lavatory after he killed himself

A passenger onboard a returning flight from Egypt to Russia is believed to have died by suicide inside the plane’s lavatory, media reported Tuesday. Flight attendants discovered the unconscious man inside the airplane toilet shortly after the S7 Airlines flight’s takeoff from the resort of Sharm el-Sheikh to the southwest Russian city of Samara, the regional bureau of the state-run Rossia broadcaster reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Cosmopolitan

North Korean student sentenced to death for smuggling copies of Squid Game

A student in North Korea has been sentenced death for smuggling copies of Netflix's hit series, Squid Game, into the country. The student is believed to have smuggled the prohibited series into the Communist state from China on a concealed USB drive, and sources say he's due to be executed by firing squad – one of the brutal ways players of the fictionalised game are killed in the series.
ENTERTAINMENT
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
227K+
Followers
46K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy