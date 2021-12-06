ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

U.S. Customs and Border Protection seizes $30 million of fake handbags and clothing

By CNN
CNN — US customs officers have seized a container filled with more than $30 million worth of fake designer bags and clothing at a Los Angeles port ahead of the holiday season, US Customs and Border Protection officials said.

CBP officers found bags, shirts, and pants with fake logos including Gucci and Louis Vuitton at the Los Angeles Seaport on November 9, according to a CBP statement.

The container of 13,586 items had been shipped from China and would have had a combined estimated recommended retail price of $30,437,775, the statement stated.

Counterfeit goods had historically been sold in underground outlets and on illegitimate websites, CBP said.

“The rise of e-commerce offers a haven for criminals who are now able to hide behind seemingly legitimate listings on well-known websites. The sale of counterfeit commodities multiplies the illegal profits of smugglers and traffickers who reinvest the proceeds from such sales into further criminal enterprises,” it said in its statement.

Because of the pandemic, many consumers now shop online, CNN reports.

“This year, due to the global pandemic, supply chain crisis, and shifting shopping habits, millions of consumers are purchasing their holiday gifts and other necessities online,” a November statement from the CBP said.

It is recommended that shoppers buy directly from trademark holders or authorized retailers. Be sure to read reviews and check for actual, working phone numbers.

