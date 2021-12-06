ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CMMC 2.0 – What’s Next? | Apptega

By Cyber Insights Team
With the DoD’s release of CMMC 2.0, companies are wondering what has changed and if they should slow down certification efforts. Join us Tuesday, December 14th as CMMC expert Fred Tschirigi addresses these questions and offers real-world...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cmmc 2 0#Dod#Q A#Broadmoor Consulting#Cmmc Level 3#Marine Corps
Debunking Myths About CMMC 2.0

The cybersecurity world remains dynamic. On November 4, 2021, the Department of Defense (DoD) posted an update to its Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) initiative, announcing program changes dubbed CMMC 2.0. These changes were driven by a tremendous amount of industry input; taken into consideration during the DoD’s review of the program over the past six months. The announced changes will impact the actions of DoD contractors as well as the service provider and vendor ecosystem that supports the defense industrial base (DIB).
TECHNOLOGY
Safety Detectives interview with Tim Mackey

Tim Mackey talks about his journey working in cybersecurity, today’s cyberthreat landscape, and how the industry is evolving. Safety Detectives, a publishing group of cybersecurity experts, privacy researchers, and technical product reviewers, interviewed Tim Mackey, principal security strategist at Synopsys Cybersecurity Research Center (CyRC), to discuss his journey working in cybersecurity, the state of the industry, and how current events like the pandemic are shaping the future of cybersecurity.
ECONOMY
Leveraging the XDR Advantage in the Midst of a Pandemic

The pandemic has changed organizations’ technology priorities profoundly over the last two years. In a study reported on by Business Wire, cybersecurity and hybrid working constituted the top enterprise technology priorities looking ahead to 2022, at 58% and 55% of organizations, respectively. This was followed by a three-way tie...
PUBLIC HEALTH

