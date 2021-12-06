GoFundMe established to assist accident victim's family
MANHATTAN — The sister of a Manhattan teen who died in a weekend accident has established a fundraiser to help cover funeral expenses. Kenni Cantu, 14, was one of two teens who...jcpost.com
MANHATTAN — The sister of a Manhattan teen who died in a weekend accident has established a fundraiser to help cover funeral expenses. Kenni Cantu, 14, was one of two teens who...jcpost.com
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://jcpost.com/
Comments / 0