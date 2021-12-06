ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, KS

GoFundMe established to assist accident victim's family

JC Post
JC Post
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MANHATTAN — The sister of a Manhattan teen who died in a weekend accident has established a fundraiser to help cover funeral expenses. Kenni Cantu, 14, was one of two teens who...

JC Post

Update: 2 hospitalized after report of shots fired in Aggieville

MANHATTAN —Riley County Police Detectives are seeking additional information concerning the shooting that took place early Sunday at Tate's Bar in Aggieville. Specifically, any pictures or videos inside or around Tate's leading up to, during, or immediately after the shooting, according to social media request from the RCPD. Anyone...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

K-State student who died in accident remembered as a hero

MANHATTAN —A Kansas State University student who died in an accident Sunday afternoon on Interstate 70 in Shawnee County is being remembered as a hero. Friends have established a fundraiser to assist her family and eventually establish a scholarship to help young women achieve the dream Autumn had of studying veterinary science.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Kan. inmate attacked nephew of victim in Father's Day murder

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an assault on an inmate with a makeshift weapon in the Sedgwick County Jail by another inmate, according to Sedgwick County Sheriff's Lt. Benjamin Blick. Just before 2p.m. Wednesday, the suspect 39-year-old Jermall L. Campbell, who is in custody for First Degree Murder...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Junction City woman hospitalized after T-bone crash

RILEY COUNTY—A Junction City woman was injured in an accident just before 6p.m. Wednesday in Manhattan. A 2013 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Margaret Shykes, 62, of Junction City and a 2003 Chrysler Town & County driven by Kayla Lemmon, 31, of Manhattan were involved in a t-bone crash at the intersection of N Seth Child Road and Marlatt Avenue, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Reward offered in killing of Kansas police officer's puppy

LABETTE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a case of alleged felony animal cruelty are offering a reward for information in the case. On Dec. 3, an off duty police officer in the city of Parsons reported their dog 'Ranger' had been killed at a home in the 1400 Block of South 14th Street, according to a media release.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Police arrest 3rd suspect in Kansas apartment burglary

ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas woman in connection with a crime reported in November. Just before 9:00AM on November 20, police responded to a burglary that had occurred at an apartment in the 200 block North 3rd in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Chiefs cornerback’s brother fatally stabbed in Louisiana

MINDEN, La. (AP)— The oldest brother of Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed was killed by a woman in northern Louisiana on Friday night, police said. T’Qarontarion “TQ” Harrison was stabbed in Minden, KTBS-TV reported. Police Chief Steve Cropper said the 32-year-old “died from a single stab wound to his back, that punctured his lung.” A large kitchen knife was recovered.
LOUISIANA STATE
JC Post

Sheriff: Kansas teen dies after crash with a semi

BARTON COUNTY — A Kansas teen died in an accident just before 4:30p.m. Tuesday in Barton County. According to Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir, a 2013 Chevy Malibu driven by 15-year-old Murphy Woodmansee of Great Bend was southbound on U.S. 281 near the 4-H building between Hoisington and Great Bend.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Kan. teen sentenced for killing during social media planned drug deal

SEDGWICK COUNTY— A Kansas man has been sentenced for a deadly drug deal shooting. On Monday, Judge Eric Williams sentenced 18-year-old Nathaniel Brandy to 16-years and 5 months in the Kansas Department of Corrections and an additional year in the county jail, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office for second degree murder, robbery and criminal use of a weapon.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Judge considers criminal trial in Branson Duck boat tragedy

GALENA, Mo. (AP) — Three men who were charged after a tourist boat sank in Missouri, killing 17 people, will find out next year whether they will face a criminal trial, a judge said Thursday. At the conclusion of a two-day preliminary hearing, Associate Circuit Judge Alan Mark Blankenship...
BRANSON, MO
JC Post

Hutchinson doctor recommends COVID-19 boosters

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Dr. Rex Degner, Chief Medical Officer at Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System believes getting a COVID-19 booster is a good idea for those who have already been vaccinated. "I do believe that boosters are a very reasonable thing," Degner said. "I received my booster in October, as...
HUTCHINSON, KS
JC Post

RCPD arrest 12-year-old for alleged threat at Eisenhower Middle School

MANHATTAN —Law enforcement authorities investigating a suspicious "Discord chat" concerning a possible threat of violence at Eisenhower Middle School, 800 Walters Drive, Manhattan, have arrested a 12-year-old student of the Manhattan-Ogden USD 383 School District, according to the Riley County Police Department. Police have uncovered no evidence the student...
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Sheriff: 2 killed in house fire north of Kansas City

KANSAS CITY — Two people were killed in a house fire outside of Kansas City. Just before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday fire crews responded to report of the fire south of the unincorporated community of Gower, according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. Arriving fire crews found two people...
KANSAS CITY, KS
JC Post

Police: 2 teens shot in Kansas City high school parking lot

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Police in Kansas City are investigating after two teens were shot in a school parking lot as a high school basketball game was being played on the campus. The shooting happened Wednesday night at Ewing Marion Kauffman School on the south side of the city. Two off-duty police officers who were working security for the game reported hearing gunshots coming from outside the gym.
KANSAS CITY, KS
JC Post

Kan. deputies seize drugs, $2300 in cash during traffic stop

BARTON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug charges after a traffic stop. Just before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, Barton County Sheriff’s Office deputies stopped a vehicle near the intersection of Northeast 120 Avenue and NE 10 Road north of Ellinwood for an equipment violation, according to Sheriff Brian Bellendir.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Junction City, KS
