6 takeaways from Chiefs' Week 13 win over Broncos

Favored heading into this game, the Kansas City Chiefs looked every bit the part of an AFC contender against Denver in Week 13, handling an inferior opponent in short order in primetime. Though a matchup between bitter rivals always has a certain weight to it, the Chiefs’ win streak against the Broncos extends back more than five years at this point, and an upset was out of the question as soon as Denver’s first drive stalled.

Kansas City dominated this game in all four quarters and imposed their will on the Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium. Both sides of the ball played well enough for the Chiefs, and they handled business to secure the team an unencumbered lead in the AFC West.

Here are our six biggest takeaways from Kansas City’s latest win:

Mahomes posts atrocious stat line in spite of solid performance

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Despite another relatively uninspiring performance from the Chiefs 500-million-dollar quarterback, the team didn’t seem to struggle against Denver in their win on Sunday. Mahomes didn’t even break 200-yards passing, threw no touchdowns, and registered yet another interception on a well-placed ball that was dropped by his receiver.

Denver controlled the time of possession in this game, keeping Mahomes sidelined more than would usually be ideal, which speaks to the defensive gameplan that enabled the victory in spite of a well-played game by the Broncos. His most successful play came on the ground, with a 10-yard scamper to pay dirt, providing Kansas City with their first points of the night.

The franchise quarterback will be just fine, but another down week is sure to feed the Twitter trolls until his next statement win. Had he not been credited for another tipped interception, his stat line would’ve looked substantially better. Mahomes could be primed for a major comeback performance in the Chiefs Week 14 matchup against the Raiders.

Chiefs' safeties shine in primetime win

AP Photo/Ed Zurga

After shuffling their secondary following early-season struggles, the Chiefs seem to have found a winning combination on the back end of their defense, getting huge production out of their safeties this week. Tyrann Mathieu led the team with nine tackles in the effort against Denver, with Juan Thornhill and Daniel Sorenson both securing interceptions.

Sorenson’s takeaway turned into points when he returned the pretty pick for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. It put the game on ice, marking a big moment for his season after being a scapegoat for the Chiefs’ defensive ineptitude to start the year.

All signs point up for Kansas City’s secondary, and with production from their safeties like they got this week, they’ll be a tough beat for any opponent remaining on their schedule. Even if this is their best game as a unit, as long as they don’t start looking like they did in September, the Chiefs will be just fine.

Offensive line allows just one sack, continues to gel

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Keeping Mahomes on his feet has been a primary concern for the Chiefs all season, and they made it look easy all but once against Denver. In the absence of Broncos mainstay Von Miller, who was traded to the Rams at the deadline, Denver’s pass rush isn’t what it used to be. Bradley Chubb, their best remaining pass rusher after the Miller trade, was held entirely in check, with Dre’Mont Jones registering the only sack on Mahomes in this game.

The Chiefs have been fortunate to stay mostly healthy upfront everywhere but at right tackle this season. They’ve figured out ways to reshuffle and retool their strategies when needed, and after a strong showing like this, it seems the unit is starting to gel in such a way that it might not matter exactly which combination of linemen start in a given week.

Special teams unit makes huge contribution

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

With only one touchdown on offense, Kansas City relied on kicker Harrison Butker to score nine of their 22 points, enough to match the Broncos’ output singlehandedly. Though he was three-of-three from the field, Butker missed one extra point attempt, a trend that fans will hope doesn’t continue further into the Chiefs’ season.

In addition to the points scored by the special teams unit, Kansas City also recovered a muffed punt that put them in position to add to their lead in the second half. It seemed that, save the miss on the extra point, coordinator Dave Toub’s players were at the right places at the right times against Denver, and his unit was certainly key in his team’s ability to pull out the win without the help of a prolific scoring offense.

Kelce, Hill kept in check

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

It isn’t often that the Chiefs’ two most dynamic receiving threats are neutralized and the team pulls out a win, but Denver proved that adequately covering Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce isn’t enough to beat Kansas City. Mahomes was able to find ways to continue moving the ball despite lockdown coverage from the Broncos secondary, which was swarming all game, finding success despite being outmatched on paper.

They’ll need to get back in rhythm to finish out the season strong heading into the playoffs, but if history is any indication, this game was just one bump in the road and nothing more. Their play of late has been hit-and-miss, but the two perennial All-Pro candidates still have all the abilities to be gameplan wreckers on any given week.

18 players produced for Kansas City defensively

AP Photo/Ed Zurga

This game ultimately came down to a whole team effort defensively, and no stat shows that better than the whopping 18 Chiefs who were credited with tackles in the “Sunday Night Football” matchup. Only one of those players, star defensive end Frank Clark, registered a single tackle, with everyone else stopping Broncos multiple times in a game that necessitated the defense to have a big impact.

When Mahomes and the offense are unable to score points, it is incumbent on the defense to prove they aren’t just along for the ride, and they pulled through in a big way on Sunday against Denver. If they can ride this momentum into the postseason, any team in the league would struggle to beat Kansas City whether at home or on the road.