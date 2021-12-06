ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Is the AG Using the Oxford Shooting For Gun Control? - FULL SHOW 12-6-21

iheart.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe get the latest out of Oxford and Omicron. Also, Congressman Bill Huizenga joins in to talk about worries that the Government is creating a "vaccine database". 1 Strong winds and...

woodradio.iheart.com

Comments / 0

The Independent

Oxford school shooting: Suspect, 15, used father’s gun and parents ‘won’t let him talk to police’

The teenager who opened fire inside Oxford High School in the north of Detroit on Tuesday, killing three students, has been taken into custody, officials said. The suspect, a sophomore student at the school in Oxford, Michigan, is believed to have used his father’s gun, purchased just last week in the Black Friday sales. A semi-automatic handgun — a 9MM Sig Sauer SP2022 pistol — was recovered from him by law enforcement officers. It still contained at least seven more rounds, Oakland County sheriff Michael Bouchard said. Between 15 and 20 rounds had been fired in the school, police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Oxford school shooting: Gun used in attack bought four days ago, police say

The gun used by a 15-year-old in the Oxford school shooting was bought only four days before the incident, local police have said. Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said that the firearm had been purchased by the suspect’s father and the 15-year-old had practiced using the gun and had "posted pictures of the target and the weapon."
PUBLIC SAFETY
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan AG offers to launch investigation into Oxford school shooting

OXFORD, Mich. – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said she’s been in communication with Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald about her concerns and frustration involving the school shooting at Oxford High School. The Attorney General said these types of investigations are perfect for her office. “When the superintendent specifically indicated...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
iosconews.com

AG Nessel offers to review Oxford shooting

(The Center Square) – Attorney General Dana Nessel has offered to review the Oxford High School shooting that has left four students dead. Nessel’s spokeswoman Lynsey Mukomel told The Center Square in an email that they offered the AG’s services “to conduct a full and comprehensive review of the 11/30/21 shooting and the events leading up to it.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
ClickOnDetroit.com

Could parents of Oxford High School shooting suspect face federal charges for purchase of gun used in shooting?

OXFORD, Mich. – The investigation into the Oxford High School shooting that left four students dead and seven other people injured is ongoing. The 15-year-old suspect’s parents, James Crumbley and Jennifer Crumbley are in custody following their arrest in Detroit early Saturday morning. Their son, Ethan Crumbley, is in custody...
DETROIT, MI
Rolling Stone

Lauren Boebert Isn’t Letting Murdered Teenagers Get in the Way of Trolling Liberals Over Gun Control

It’s been just over a week since four students were killed and seven people were injured after 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley allegedly opened fire at Oxford High School in Michigan. Sandy Hook quashed the idea that any particular school shooting has the power to inspire Congress to enact common-sense gun reform, but one would think Republicans could at least refrain from going out of their way to glorify guns in the immediate aftermath of these tragedies. They’d be wrong. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) on Tuesday night posted a photo of her four young children posing in front of a Christmas tree with military-style...
PUBLIC SAFETY
iheart.com

After Shooting at Kentwood Shopping Center, Woman Arrested

KENTWOOD, Mich. - A woman has been arrested after firing shots while leaving a Kentwood shopping center on Friday night. According to Kentwood police, witnesses say two women were in some sort of an argument while Christmas shopping. After leaving, one of the women fired a few shots from her car before driving away.
KENTWOOD, MI
iheart.com

Parents Of Michigan Shooter Have Gone Missing After Charges Filed

UPDATE: Attorneys representing James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of accused Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley, confirmed the couple are not fleeing amid charges being filed against them on Friday (December 3) and plan to return to Oakland County. "On Thursday night we contacted the Oakland County prosecutor to...
MICHIGAN STATE
iheart.com

Man Dies In Iowa Falls Officer-Involved Shooting That Caused Lockdowns

(Iowa Falls, IA) -- A man's dead after an officer involved shooting in north-central Iowa. The Iowa Department of Public Safety says police were called to an area near Siloam Avenue and River Street in Iowa Falls Wednesday morning where officers saw a man hitting a woman's car with his car. Public Safety says officers told the man to get out of the car but he refused and showed a shotgun. Public Safety says the man tried to leave the scene and was shot and killed by officers. Schools in the area were put on lockdown at the time of the shooting but no one else was hurt.
IOWA FALLS, IA
