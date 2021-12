Join hosts Danny Marang and Brandon Sprague for the Jacked Ramsays Post Game show, streaming live following Friday night’s Trail Blazers vs Warriors game. No one in the starting lineup had a game to write home about. Norman Powell left with a quad injury, Jusuf Nurkic couldn’t keep the Warriors off the glass (or keep from fouling), Robert Covington was left to do what he wanted (which he could never really figure out), CJ McCollum ball stopped at wildly inopportune times while disappearing defensively and Damian Lillard consistently tried to attack traps, double-teams and help-side pressure.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO