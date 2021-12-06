ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Nations Lending Teams Up With NBA Legend Dennis Rodman On Integrated Brand Campaign

By Navi Persaud
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNations Lending, a full-service national mortgage lender, announced the launch of its first integrated brand campaign starring NBA Champion and All-Star Dennis Rodman. In Nations Lending's “The George Treatment,” Rodman goes head-to-head with George the pug – only to realize that George is getting the spotlight and pampered star treatment while...

nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Times Daily

Stephen Curry, UConn star Azzi Fudd team up on SC30 brand

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry has made Azzi Fudd his Splash Sister. Support local journalism reporting on your community. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.
NBA
Robb Report

The Jordan Brand Is Teaming Up With Union LA to Release an Air Jordan 2 Collab

Union Los Angeles and Jordan Brand have another Air Jordan collaboration coming soon. After delivering a pair of outdoors-inspired Air Jordan 4 styles in June, sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz revealed on Instagram this week that two Union x Air Jordan 2 in the “Grey Fog/Siren Red/Light Smoke Grey” and “Rattan/Siren Red/Beach/Orange Peel” colorways are hitting stores soon. Union’s collaborative versions of Michael Jordan’s signature shoe features a breathable nylon upper that’s coupled with premium suede overlay panels on the midfoot and mudguard. In addition, Union has applied its signature “UN/LA” branding underneath the eyestay along with another tag by the ankle collar...
APPAREL
brownwoodnews.com

‘Out of the Box’ with Dallas Huston: Brushes with NBA legends

I have had two encounters with REALLY big men (physically) in life. The first occurred in the late 1960s. Howard Payne’s basketball team had an absolutely great year in the late 60s. They went something like 24-3 but because of the set up of the national playoffs at that time, did not get invited to a national playoff game. We did, though, take an invite to the national AAU tournament in Columbia, South Carolina.
NBA
pdxfoodpress.com

NBA Legend Scottie Pippen’s Bourbon Teams Up with Smith Teamaker on a New Barrel Aged Tea

The handcrafted blend will be released on December 5th, Repeal Day, just in time for holiday gifting and sipping. Portland, Oregon (November 30, 2021) — Smith Teamaker, the premium craft tea company known for collaborations with top chefs and tastemakers, is set to launch one of its most delicious and high profile projects yet: Blend No. 33, DIGITS Bourbon Barrel Aged Black Tea, an all-star partnership with one the best players in NBA history, ex-Chicago Bull (and avid tea drinker) Scottie Pippen. The result is a remarkable barrel aged tea made in Bourbon barrels with Scottie Pippen’s own DIGITS Bourbon brand. The tea will be released online at SmithTea.com on December 5th, Repeal Day. DIGITS Bourbon Barrel Aged Tea ($34.99) is a complex blend, with three black teas aged for five months in charred oak bourbon whiskey barrels, after which the tea is blended with coconut, cinnamon and vanilla. Using full-leaf black teas Assam, Ceylon and Keemun (“the whiskey of teas”), the final combination evokes a deeply flavorful elixir for winter sipping on its own, or with a shot of bourbon or mixed into a hot toddy.
NBA
RealGM

NBA's National TV Ratings Up 29 Percent Compared To 20-21

The NBA is averaging 1.55 million viewers on games televised by TNT and ESPN this season, which is up 29 percent against the 20-21 season and up eight percent against the 19-20 season. The NBA and TNT agreed to move their typical Thursday doubleheader to Tuesdays this year in order...
NBA
thebirdwrites.com

NBA Preview: Will Pelicans team from recent wins or losses show up against Rockets?

After their impressive 107-91 road victory over the Dallas Mavericks, the New Orleans Pelicans end their two-game swing through Texas on Sunday with a matchup against the Houston Rockets. The Pelicans defeated Dallas with their defense, holding the Mavs to 40.5 percent shooting just one game after the Mavericks roasted...
NBA
San Antonio Current

Sunday's San Antonio-New Orleans game matches up two NBA teams fighting for their footing

It’s been a tough start for first-year head coach Willie Green and the New Orleans Pelicans. With the departure of Lonzo Ball to the Chicago Bulls via free agency and no timetable for the return of franchise cornerstone Zion Williamson from injury, the Pelicans have struggled and own one of the worst records in the league.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: 5 Players The Lakers Can Land Via Trade Or Buyout

As the Los Angeles Lakers hover around.500, one has to think when the team is going to try and make another addition to the team. The offseason was a frenzy for the Lakers with title expectations. Instead, the team is flirting with an average record and placed near the bottom of the playoff standings.
NBA
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: The big 3 is about to become the big 4

The Chicago Bulls are a very good team right now. After sweeping both games in Los Angeles, they are 10-4 on the season. They have had different people step up in every game, but this year’s offseason is a big reason they are so good. The organization has done so well with bringing in the perfect pieces to help them win.
NBA
The Spun

Lakers Announce Decision On Anthony Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers will be without LeBron James when they battle the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden tonight. What about Anthony Davis?. Davis woke up with a fever on Tuesday morning, putting his availability for tonight’s game in doubt. Whatever bug he was fighting won’t keep him from playing the Knicks at MSG.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Rockets-Sixers Trade Lands Ben Simmons In Houston

The Philadelphia 76ers have gone months facing a situation where NBA All-Star Ben Simmons wants to be traded and hasn’t been a regular part of the team. Is there an end to this situation insight?. Simmons made a few attempts to return to the team but was kicked out of...
NBA
FanBuzz

Dennis Rodman’s Son Coming Into His Own at Washington State

Kids of NBA legends are proving they’re more than a last name. Bronny James is lighting it up at Sierra Canyon. Zaire Wade is headed to the NBA G-League. Shaquille O’Neal’s kids are dunking throughout college basketball. As for Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls great Dennis Rodman, we got an...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Ricky Rubio’s true feelings on Cavs after getting upset over Timberwolves trade

There used to be a time when Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio was one of the youngest and most promising talents in the NBA. Although he’s not managed to make that jump into superstar status — or even into All-Star territory — what he’s doing this season with the Cavs is making people turn their heads again on the Spanish court general, who landed in The Land following a trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves back in August.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant On Why He Broke Up With His Fiancee In 2014: "I Love This Girl. But I Didn't Love Her The Right Way."

Kevin Durant is an absolute killer on the floor, arguably the NBA's most effective scorer. Despite his toughness on the court, he is an absolute delight off the floor. According to a publication by Zach Baron on GQ, Durant was in love at a point in time, but things ended in 2014, denying the two-time NBA champ a chance at a fairy tale ending with someone who was like a high school sweetheart. Durant revealed that he was once engaged to two-time WNBA champion Monica Wright but felt he did not know how to love her the right way.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Damian Lillard would only seek trade to 1 team?

Damian Lillard trade rumors are officially back like Schwarzenegger in “The Terminator.” That could prove to be good news for one team in particular. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith said this week on “NBA Countdown” that the Portland Trail Blazers star, thought he would like to stay put, has the New York Knicks in mind as the one destination he would entertain a trade to.
NBA
ClutchPoints

RJ Barrett card accidentally sent to former New York rival for autograph

Take a look at the Class of 2019 in the market and you’ll see some RJ Barrett card collectors out there. Even though the New York Knicks’ young wing isn’t blowing the competition away, his stock still holds some value and promise for those in the hobby. The thing is, there’s one guy out there who unexpectedly received his card in the strangest way possible.
NBA

