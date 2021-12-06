ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Browns designate LB Jacob Phillips for return from IR

By Camryn Justice
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25u9EC_0dFOxNDT00

The Cleveland Browns are getting back a member of the defense after he was sidelined during training camp this year. Linebacker Jacob Phillips was designated for return from injured reserve on Monday after spending more than three months rehabbing a torn bicep tendon that required surgery to repair the damage.

Phillips, a third-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 1.

When the injury occurred, it was feared Phillips could miss all of the 2021 season, but with five games left on the schedule and the playoff race on, Phillips' return comes at a crucial time for the team.

Having Phillips back is something his teammates are excited about.

"He's been a great voice for us on the sideline," linebacker Anthony Walker said. "He's been there with us every step of the way. To have him back with us on the field was great to see...definitely a boost for our linebacker room."

The Browns have 21 days to activate Phillips after designating him for return, and head coach Kevin Stefanski said they'll monitor him through the week before making that decision.

While he's been sidelined for all of this season, last year Phillips appeared in nine games and notched 24 tackles.

Additionally, the Browns placed tight end Stephen Carlson on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Browns have been on their bye week, getting much needed rest as they prepare to take on the Baltimore Ravens Sunday in the second of two straight divisional matchups with the team.

Camryn Justice is a digital content producer at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Twitter @camijustice.

RELATED: Finger-pointing hard to do when everyone shares blame for Browns struggles

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here , and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

Donovan Peoples-Jones set to play, Jacob Phillips expected back soon, David Njoku early extension talks: Browns Insider

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (groin) is expected to play in Baltimore Sunday night, meaning the Browns are as healthy as they’ve been since Week 2. It will be a tremendous boost for Baker Mayfield to get Peoples-Jones back considering he’s been a reliable target this season and leads the Browns with three touchdown catches among his 16 receptions.
NFL
Yardbarker

Browns Activate Jacob Phillips, Make Other Roster Moves

Unfortunately for the Browns they will be without Anthony Walker this week against the Baltimore Ravens. Just in time comes linebacker Jacob Phillips off the injured reserve. Sunday against the Ravens lines up to be the second-year players season debut after a biceps injury. This was expected after the window opened up to bring him back.
NFL
Cleveland.com

Browns activate linebacker Jacob Phillips, who thought his season might have been over after a torn biceps, off injured reserve

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns activated second-year linebacker Jacob Phillips off injured reserve on Saturday, the team announced, bringing Phillips back more than a month before he was told he might be and adding another athletic member to their lienbacking corps. The Browns also elevated wide receiver/kick returner JoJo Natson...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Tv#Roku Tv#American Football#The Cleveland Browns#Nfl Draft#The Reserve Covid 19#Amazo
Akron Beacon Journal

Browns notebook: David Njoku, Anthony Walker Jr., Jamie Gillan ruled out; door open for Jacob Phillips' return

BEREA — The Browns will officially have players sidelined with COVID-19 in all three phases of the game Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. After Friday's practice, coach Kevin Stefanski ruled out tight end David Njoku, linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. and punter Jamie Gillan for the crucial AFC North rematch between the Browns (6-6) and...
NFL
iheart.com

Wife Of Former NFL Quarterback Arrested For Grand Theft

The wife of former UCLA standout and NFL quarterback Cade McNown was arrested in connection to accusations that she stole "hundreds of thousands of dollars in designer goods" from her boss, philanthropist Sydney Holland, according to TMZ. Local law enforcement confirmed Christina McNown was charged with four counts of felony...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Cause Of Death Revealed For Former WR Demaryius Thomas

In a shocking report last night, Pro Bowl wide receiver Demaryius Thomas passed away at the age of 33. People immediately began to wonder what the cause of death was. According to the New York Post, Thomas’ cousin LaTonya Bonseigneur believes that the cause of death was a seizure he suffered in the shower. Bonseigneur said that Thomas was alone at the time, and wasn’t found until it was too late.
NFL
The Spun

Packers Announce Official Decision On QB Aaron Rodgers

The Packers announced just moments ago they’ve activated Rodgers off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Rodgers missed Green Bay’s Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Jordan Love got the start in his place, but didn’t have much success in a 13-7 loss to Patrick Mahomes and company. Rodgers, the 2020-21...
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers’ Estranged Dad Breaks His Silence

Aaron Rodgers’ estranged father has weighed in on the situation involving the Green Bay Packers star quarterback. The Packers quarterback made his return to the field on Sunday, after missing a game due to a positive COVID-19 test. Rodgers, who previously told the media that he had been “immunized,” was actually not vaccinated.
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Announces Decision On WR Antonio Brown

On Monday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will try to end an uncharacteristic two-game skid. However, that could prove difficult without Antonio Brown. Just moments ago, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians announced Brown will not play on Monday night when Tampa Bay takes on the New York Giants. Brown has...
NFL
The Spun

Tom Brady Names The 1 Team He Likes Beating The Most

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has beaten every team in the NFL throughout his career but there’s one team that he loves to win against more than any other. It should come as no one’s surprise that it’s the New York Giants. Brady lost to New York twice in the Super Bowl while he was with New England, one of which came in 2008 when his team was vying for a perfect season.
NFL
247Sports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Rob Gronkowski says he's 'coming for' Tony Gonzalez's NFL TE record

Coming off a 123-yard performance against the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski is one more such performance away form matching NFL great Tony Gonzalez for most 100-yard games every (31) by a tight end in league history. And make no mistake, Gronkowski is eager to surpass Gonzalez's mark as he looks to tie it this weekend against the Atlanta Falcons.
NFL
Page Six

Jessie James Decker on Demaryius Thomas death: The tears just won’t stop

Jessie James Decker is grieving the death of NFL star Demaryius Thomas, a colleague and friend of husband Eric Decker. “When we got the call last night I dropped to my knees and I couldn’t believe it,” Jessie, 33, began a lengthy Instagram tribute to the former Broncos and Jets wide receiver. “I don’t think I’ve ever cried so hard in my life and the tears just won’t stop. I’ve never seen Eric like this before, his heart is in pieces.”
NFL
CBS Sports

Scottie Pippen says it's 'hard' to call Buccaneers QB Tom Brady the NFL's best player

Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen has thrown shade at his longtime Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan, widely considered the greatest basketball player of all time, since the 2020 debut of the Jordan-centric docuseries "The Last Dance." Now, Pippen is directing his criticism toward the player widely known as football's greatest of all time.
NFL
TMZ.com

Demaryius Thomas Found Dead In Shower After 911 Call For 'Cardiac Arrest'

Former NFL star Demaryius Thomas was found dead in the shower at around 7 PM on Thursday ... according to new police documents, obtained by TMZ Sports. In the docs, cops say they initially responded to Thomas' Roswell, GA residence after they had received a call "in reference to a cardiac arrest."
NFL
NJ.com

Here’s why Giants’ Joe Judge says he fired Jason Garrett — and what’s next, including the head coach calling plays?

A few hours after firing offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, Giants coach Joe Judge offered an explanation for his decision. “We have to be more productive as an offense,” Judge said. “Generally speaking, the offense’s job is to score points. I don’t believe we’re scoring enough points. I expect to see an increased level of production. That’s what I expect.”
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

It’s Time to Admit Trevor Lawrence Is Trending Toward Being A Bust

Jason Smith: “Trevor Lawrence has been left out of conversations of bad quarterbacks, and given a pass. It’s time for people to start admitting he has stunk just as much as Zach Wilson. Eventually, you have to flash a little bit in order to be a QB in the NFL. It doesn’t mean you have to have a great rookie season, but you have to have some sort of flash, and Lawrence has had none of that. Here’s what gets me: even in garbage time, Lawrence still isn’t able to move the ball down field effectively. He has the most interceptions in the NFL off of bad throws, he hasn’t looked comfortable, and the team just keeps regressing. I’m not seeing he is a bust, but he’s shown those characteristics so far.”
NFL
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

25K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy