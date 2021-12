HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Kids loaded up on a favorite holiday treat over at Chautauqua park Saturday afternoon. It was all a part of the annual ‘Candy Cane Hunt’ where Hastings Parks and Recreation invited kids 10 years and under to line up at the start line and when they announced it was time to start, it was a race to see who could get the most candy canes and the special ones.

HASTINGS, NE ・ 4 DAYS AGO