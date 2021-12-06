Where Tennessee basketball is ranked in the AP Top 25

West Virginia University freshman safety Saint McLeod was playing a pretty typical true freshman season for the majority of 2021. He appeared in a handful of plays in a handful of games, mostly on special teams through the first ten games of the season as he became acclimated to college football. Due to injuries and departures, though, he had no choice but to dive right in for the final two games of the year, playing a whopping 145 snaps - including every snap on defense in both games - against Texas and Kansas. He ended the year with 20 tackles, but also graded out above average for his performance, according to ProFootballFocus. Andrew Corbett took to the film to see what made McLeod such a quick success at that spear safety position.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 HOURS AGO