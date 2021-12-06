ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Where Tennessee basketball is ranked in the AP Top 25

By Grant Ramey
247Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTennessee basketball remained the No. 13-ranked team in the Associated Press Top 25 this week, staying put in Monday's latest poll update. The Vols (6-1) practiced Monday in New York, ahead of Tuesday’s game against Texas Tech in the Jimmy V Classic (7 p.m.; TV: ESPN) at Madison Square...

247sports.com

