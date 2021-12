Envisioned as the eminent award program for identifying and rewarding great lighting designs (while also supporting and nurturing the ever-growing lighting industry), the LIT Design Awards announced the winners for their 2021 edition. The underlying ethos of the awards program is that lighting is both an art and a science, and is one of the most important elements of design. Light is also one of the most important forms of energy, unlocking our ability to see, and playing a pivotal role in our visual sense. The LIT Design Awards were envisioned to celebrate creativity and innovation in the fields of lighting products and applications.

DESIGN ・ 2 DAYS AGO