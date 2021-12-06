Philadelphia 76ers at Charlotte Hornets odds, picks and predictions

The Philadelphia 76ers (12-11) travel to Spectrum Center Monday to take on the Charlotte Hornets (14-11). Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the 76ers at Hornets odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.

The 76ers are coming off a 2-point road win as 2.5-point underdogs at the Atlanta Hawks Friday. That was two nights after covering as 3-point road underdogs at the Boston Celtics in an 88-87 loss.

Philadelphia is 4-6 in its last 10 and is 11-11-1 against the spread this season. Charlotte, who will be down two key guards, is coming off a surprising 3-point win over Atlanta Sunday as a 7.5-point underdog.

Charlotte has been one of the better teams against the spread this season, sitting at 14-11. The Hornets will be led by SF Miles Bridges, who is coming off a 32-point game against the Hawks.

This will be the first of two straight games between the two teams in Charlotte. The second is Wednesday.

76ers at Hornets odds, spread and lines

Money line: 76ers -320 (bet $320 to win $100) | Hornets +250 (bet $100 to win $250)

76ers -320 (bet $320 to win $100) | Hornets +250 (bet $100 to win $250) Against the spread (ATS): 76ers -6.5 (-122) | Hornets +6.5 (-102)

76ers -6.5 (-122) | Hornets +6.5 (-102) Over/Under (O/U): 216.5 (O: -115 | U: -107)

76ers at Hornets key injuries

76ers

F Tobias Harris (illness) questionable

Hornets

Not submitted yet as of this publishing ( below is expected )

) PG LaMelo Ball (health and safety protocols) out

(health and safety protocols) out SG Terry Rozier (health and safety protocols) out

76ers at Hornets odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

76ers 109, Hornets 106

PASS with a slight lean to the Hornets at +250.

That seems like good value for a team coming off a win over a team in last season’s Eastern Conference Finals. Down two stars, I’d prefer taking the points here though.

At -320, Philadelphia is unplayable here.

BET HORNETS +6.5 (-102).

Charlotte has been electric at home, posting a 7-2 record. Charlotte is 5-1 this season as a home underdog and very well could’ve been the favorite at full strength.

Given the explosion of Bridges this season and the playmaking of SG Kelly Oubre Jr., the Hornets still have talent on the offensive end. The Hornets rank 6th in fast-break points, which could bode well as C Joel Embiid may still be struggling with his conditioning.

Charlotte is in the top 10 in points in the paint which could force Philadelphia into foul trouble. The Sixers rank in the bottom three in opponents’ fast-break points.

While I still feel the Hornets’ experience and shooting should eke out a win, they certainly have a good shot at covering such a large spread.

BET UNDER 216.5 (-107) as the Sixers just don’t move at a quick base.

Embiid missed time with COVID-19. He’s been slow getting up and down the court. The Sixers, one of the lowest teams in pace, want to play a half-court game.

The Hornets have the athleticism to run and abuse the Sixers in transition. Philadelphia won’t let that happen and should still look toward Embiid for pace offensively.

Both opponents in the Sixers’ last two games scored less than 100 points. Their pace is just that slow with Embiid on the court despite the Hornets’ aggressive offensive play.

