ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Philadelphia 76ers at Charlotte Hornets odds, picks and predictions

By Nathan Beighle
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iKlh7_0dFOvhJn00

The Philadelphia 76ers (12-11) travel to Spectrum Center Monday to take on the Charlotte Hornets (14-11). Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the 76ers at Hornets odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.

The 76ers are coming off a 2-point road win as 2.5-point underdogs at the Atlanta Hawks Friday. That was two nights after covering as 3-point road underdogs at the Boston Celtics in an 88-87 loss.

Philadelphia is 4-6 in its last 10 and is 11-11-1 against the spread this season. Charlotte, who will be down two key guards, is coming off a surprising 3-point win over Atlanta Sunday as a 7.5-point underdog.

Charlotte has been one of the better teams against the spread this season, sitting at 14-11. The Hornets will be led by SF Miles Bridges, who is coming off a 32-point game against the Hawks.

This will be the first of two straight games between the two teams in Charlotte. The second is Wednesday.

76ers at Hornets odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated at 10:58 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: 76ers -320 (bet $320 to win $100) | Hornets +250 (bet $100 to win $250)
  • Against the spread (ATS): 76ers -6.5 (-122) | Hornets +6.5 (-102)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 216.5 (O: -115 | U: -107)

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests. Play now!

76ers at Hornets key injuries

76ers

  • F Tobias Harris (illness) questionable

Hornets

  • Not submitted yet as of this publishing (below is expected)
  • PG LaMelo Ball (health and safety protocols) out
  • SG Terry Rozier (health and safety protocols) out

76ers at Hornets odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

76ers 109, Hornets 106

PASS with a slight lean to the Hornets at +250.

That seems like good value for a team coming off a win over a team in last season’s Eastern Conference Finals. Down two stars, I’d prefer taking the points here though.

At -320, Philadelphia is unplayable here.

BET HORNETS +6.5 (-102).

Charlotte has been electric at home, posting a 7-2 record. Charlotte is 5-1 this season as a home underdog and very well could’ve been the favorite at full strength.

Given the explosion of Bridges this season and the playmaking of SG Kelly Oubre Jr., the Hornets still have talent on the offensive end. The Hornets rank 6th in fast-break points, which could bode well as C Joel Embiid may still be struggling with his conditioning.

Charlotte is in the top 10 in points in the paint which could force Philadelphia into foul trouble. The Sixers rank in the bottom three in opponents’ fast-break points.

While I still feel the Hornets’ experience and shooting should eke out a win, they certainly have a good shot at covering such a large spread.

BET UNDER 216.5 (-107) as the Sixers just don’t move at a quick base.

Embiid missed time with COVID-19. He’s been slow getting up and down the court. The Sixers, one of the lowest teams in pace, want to play a half-court game.

The Hornets have the athleticism to run and abuse the Sixers in transition. Philadelphia won’t let that happen and should still look toward Embiid for pace offensively.

Both opponents in the Sixers’ last two games scored less than 100 points. Their pace is just that slow with Embiid on the court despite the Hornets’ aggressive offensive play.

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow @nathanbeighle_ on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Additional NBA sports coverage:

HoopsHype | Celtics Wire | LeBron Wire | Lonzo Wire | Nets Wire | Rockets Wire | Sixers Wire | Thunder Wire | Warriors Wire | Rookie Wire | List Wire

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant On Why He Broke Up With His Fiancee In 2014: "I Love This Girl. But I Didn't Love Her The Right Way."

Kevin Durant is an absolute killer on the floor, arguably the NBA's most effective scorer. Despite his toughness on the court, he is an absolute delight off the floor. According to a publication by Zach Baron on GQ, Durant was in love at a point in time, but things ended in 2014, denying the two-time NBA champ a chance at a fairy tale ending with someone who was like a high school sweetheart. Durant revealed that he was once engaged to two-time WNBA champion Monica Wright but felt he did not know how to love her the right way.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tobias Harris
Person
Terry Rozier
Person
Joel Embiid
Larry Brown Sports

Kyle Kuzma happy to be off Lakers for one big reason

Kyle Kuzma is now casting spells as a Washington Wizard, and he is happy about the change of scenery for at least one big reason. The former Los Angeles Lakers forward Kuzma spoke this week on ESPN’s “NBA Today.” During the interview, Kuzma described what he likes about his new role in Washington this season.
NBA
FanSided

This proposed trade could make the Warriors unfair again

The Golden State Warriors have made a triumphant return to the top of the NBA standings, sitting at an incredible 18-2 through 20 games. The depth of the team has reinvigorated the motto ‘Strength in Numbers’, providing a playstyle and joy reminiscent of the pre-Kevin Durant Warriors some six to seven years ago.
NBA
hotnewhiphop.com

Blazers Reportedly Offered This For Ben Simmons

It is well known at this point that the Philadelphia 76ers have been shopping around Ben Simmons. His time in Philadelphia is coming to an end soon, and the Sixers want as much value for him as possible. There have been plenty of rumors as to where he could possibly go, with the Portland Trail Blazers at the top of that list. Damian Lillard needs a high-caliber player to align with, and many believe that Simmons could be that guy since he wouldn't have to play the point.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spectrum Center#The Atlanta Hawks#The Boston Celtics#Tipico Sportsbook#Usa Today Sports#Ats
firstsportz.com

Lakers’ Dwight Howard Discloses his Living Experience with 50 Snakes

LA Lakers Dwight Howard has proclaimed his love for the serpents. Talk about Medusa having a home after all, and it is definitely going to be Dwight’s house. The 35-year-old plays as a Centre for the LA Lakers and is averaging 5.1 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, and 0.4 assists per game this season with 14 minutes average time on the court. The Lakers have had a catastrophic season till now. With no impressive play to execute it seems as if the Lakers have hit the “artistic slump.”
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
Facebook
fadeawayworld.net

Dwight Howard On What He'd Do If He Was Ben Simmons: "I Would Have To Be A Professional First And Do My Job. To The Best Of My Ability. But He Probably Just Wants A Fresh Start."

The Ben Simmons saga didn't have major updates until yesterday when reports suggested the player could be returning to the Philadelphia 76ers soon. Cash flow issues could prompt the Australian point guard to backtrack and come back to the team. Meanwhile, one of Ben's best friends talked about his situation,...
NBA
FanSided

Chicago Bulls: The big 3 is about to become the big 4

The Chicago Bulls are a very good team right now. After sweeping both games in Los Angeles, they are 10-4 on the season. They have had different people step up in every game, but this year’s offseason is a big reason they are so good. The organization has done so well with bringing in the perfect pieces to help them win.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Kevin Durant explains heated moment with Trae Young

Things got tense between Kevin Durant and Trae Young in the fourth quarter of Friday’s Nets-Hawks game, but it does not sound like there will be any lingering bad blood. With just over two minutes left in the fourth quarter, Durant and Young got tangled up on a screen, and Young took offense. He shoved Durant, prompting an exchange of words. The two had to be separated.
NBA
FanBuzz

Dennis Rodman’s Son Coming Into His Own at Washington State

Kids of NBA legends are proving they’re more than a last name. Bronny James is lighting it up at Sierra Canyon. Zaire Wade is headed to the NBA G-League. Shaquille O’Neal’s kids are dunking throughout college basketball. As for Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls great Dennis Rodman, we got an...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Golden State Warriors Tried To Trade Stephen Curry And Klay Thomson For Chris Paul: CP3 Rejected The Trade And Saved The Warriors Dynasty

On multiple occasions, the Warriors nearly tore down the potential dynasty that reshaped the NBA. It’s public knowledge that the Warriors were the best team in the NBA from 2015-2019, but that stretch of dominance nearly didn’t happen because the players making up that roster might have been on other teams. The Warriors nearly traded Klay Thompson to the Minnesota Timberwolves for Kevin Love, but the real kicker was that Thompson was almost packaged with the 2015 and 2016 MVP Steph Curry.
NBA
Yardbarker

Lakers have complaint to league about Anthony Davis

Now just .500 on the year, the Los Angeles Lakers are going to the league office with a gripe that they have. After the Lakers lost to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, coach Frank Vogel said that the team has been in contact with the league about the lack of free throws for Anthony Davis. The eight-time All-Star failed to get to the line a single time against Milwaukee.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

49K+
Followers
100K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy