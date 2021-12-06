ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home & Garden

World Interior of the Year Award at INSIDE 2021 goes to Capsule Hostel and Bookstore in China

worldarchitecture.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCapsule Hostel and Bookstore in Qinglongwu, China designed by Atelier tao+c has been named as the World Interior of the Year for 2021 at INSIDE festival, a sister festival of WAF, in which both events took place from 1 to 3 December, 2021. The project has beaten over 100...

worldarchitecture.org

Comments / 0

Related
Interior Design

Interior Design Announces Best of Year Awards Finalists

Interior Design is pleased to announce project and product finalists for the 16th annual Best of Year Awards, hosted by editor in chief Cindy Allen. With so many outstanding designers to honor this year, a full week of festivities is in order! Be sure to tune in at 1pm ET December 6-10 for the Best of Year Awards virtual ceremonies, which will air on Interior Design’s homepage through DesignTV by SANDOW as well as Facebook.
INTERIOR DESIGN
worldarchitecture.org

Inside Out - Rafiee House

The urban context of Hamedan has been transformed to the in-fill form under the dominance of the comprehensive plans for five decades. The result of such planning is the creation of a specific relation between the mass and the space for lighting from the south and the formation of the so-called south-facing and north-facing lands. Meanwhile, there is less interest in north-facing houses in building and sales due to lighting from only one direction. In north-facing houses, lighting is provided from the surface of the courtyard and the space at the end, which often provides unsuitable light to the posterior spaces.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East China#Poetry#Capsule Hostel#Atelier Tao C#Waf
worldarchitecture.org

Top 10 Architecture Books Of 2021

As we fast approach to 2022, we have picked up the best architecture books of 2021 for our readers. As an annual tradition of WAC, the selected books, picked up from WAC Books, cover various topics ranging from architecture, interior design, history to theory, urbanism to circular economy. In our...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
worldarchitecture.org

BIG-designed Copenhill / Amager Bakke wins World Building Of The Year Award for 2021

BIG's Copenhill / Amager Bakke in Copenhagen, Denmark has won the World Building of the Year 2021 at the fourteenth annual World Architecture Festival (WAF). The scheme, designed by Bjarke Ingels Group, was selected from the Production, Energy & Recycling category at this year's WAF 2021 which was held as a virtual from 1 to 3 December, 2021.
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Architecture
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Country
China
worldarchitecture.org

UAD completes office complex with perforated aluminum facade in Zhejiang

The Architectural Design & Research Institute of Zhejiang University (UAD) has completed an office complex with perforated aluminum facade in Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China. Named UAD Campus in ZITOWN, the 8,888-square-metre building is an office building (Building B1) of the Architectural Design & Research Institute of Zhejiang University Co., Ltd. (UAD). It's located in ZITOWN, a base of R&D company headquarters jointly developed by the government of Xihu District in Hangzhou and Zhejiang University.
VISUAL ART
worldarchitecture.org

CCD completes Heytea Zao Flagship Store (Nantou) in Shenzhen

CCD / Cheng Chung Design has completed the new Heytea Zao Flagship Store (Nantou) in Nantou Ancient Town, Shenzhen, China. Nantou Ancient Town is located in the central area of Shenzhen, with a history of more than 1,700 years. It is a cultural birthplace of Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao. Through renovation, this urban historical and cultural neighborhood has been activated and renewed.
HOME & GARDEN
worldarchitecture.org

WAC's Most-Read Architecture News In 2021

After released top 10 architecture books of 2021, in our second wrap up, we continue to highlight the 10 most-read stories of 2021, their view numbers show our readers highly interested to those stories. The stories include Heatherwick Studio's new residential towers in Vancouver, a 100-mile-long linear city "The Line"...
VISUAL ART
architecturaldigest.com

Step Inside Sean Anderson’s Memphis Studio, Where Black Interiors Inspire Creativity

His traditionalist design roots and innate southern charm would never be a tell, but Sean Anderson has an affinity for darkness. The tonal, mood-setting kind, of course, that often cloaks the walls and ceilings of his residential projects in deep, dark hues. The effect—just like the Memphis, Tennessee, designer himself—is rich with soul. For proof, look no further than Anderson’s office, situated in a small, boxy building in Memphis’s Midtown district, with its black façade paving the way to the equally cocooning palette inside.
INTERIOR DESIGN
worldarchitecture.org

Wedding venue by PHTAA Living Design is elaborated with sculptured columns and artistic details

Bangkok-based architecture and interior design practice PHTAA Living Design has designed a wedding venue that features sculptured columns and artistic details in Bangkok, Thailand. Named Found Wedding Venue, the 4,500-square-metre building combines circular and rectangular volumes and a huge column elaborated with sculpted ceiling detail in front of the building.
INTERIOR DESIGN
worldarchitecture.org

Helga Blocksdorf Architektur Converts Old Barn Into A Photography Studio Incorporating Natural Tones

Berlin-based architecture practice Helga Blocksdorf Architektur has converted an old barn into a photography studio incorporating natural tones and textures in Uckermark, Germany. Named Rieckshof Photo Studio, the 194-square-metre building is located in a picturesque stand-alone site of Uckermark. The limited budget and existing site parameters defined an overall look...
DESIGN
nybooks.com

World's Greatest Bookstores: 100 Postcards

Open the keepsake box to find 100 postcards that celebrate the pillar of every community–the independent bookstore. The 50 illustrations are based on Bob Eckstein’s illustrations in his New York Times bestseller Footnotes from the World’s Greatest Bookstores. Celebrating beloved bookshops and the people who work in them, the front of each of these postcards features the shop’s facade, and, on the back, its name, dates of operation, and, of course, room for writing. The 50 bookstores include landmark bookshops in major cities as well as many surprises (Traveler Food and Books, Union CT; Fireside Books, Palmer AK; Moravian Book Shop, Bethlehem PA; Literati Bookshop, Goa, India; Martinus, Martin, Slovakia; Ocracoke NC; and many many more. Make your next trip to Taos, New Orleans, Vancouver Island, Buenos Aires, or anywhere in the world a literary pilgrimage with the help of this bookshop “Bucket List”. At the top of ours are The Libreria Acqua Alta in Venice where because of constant flooding the owner has packed the inventory into bathtubs and boats; and Aberfeldy, Scotland's The Watermill Bookshop, housed in a refurbished 19th-century mill, with a design-led homewares shop housed in a neighboring barn.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ARTnews

Thyssen-Bornemisza Art Contemporary Teams Up with Córdoba to Revitalize Spanish City

In a three-year-long partnership forged with officials of the Andalusian regional government, Thyssen-Bornemisza Art Contemporary (TBA21), which has outposts in Madrid and Vienna, will bring its enviable art collection to Córdoba, Spain, in an effort to bolster the medieval city’s status as a cultural hub. The official agreement, which will begins in 2022, was finalized during a ceremony in Cordoba on Friday. TBA21’s collection includes works by John Akomfrah, Ai Weiwei, Olafur Eliasson, and more, and was assembled by Swiss heiress Francesca Thyssen-Bornemisza. As part of the plan, works from it will be installed at the Córdoba’s Center for Contemporary Creation...
MUSEUMS
Robb Report

Boat of the Week: This Classic 70-foot ‘Gentleman’s Yacht’ Is All High-Tech Beneath Its Wooden Skin

Spirit Yachts’ flagship P70 may look like an extra from The Great Gatsby, but this oh-so-elegant wooden motoryacht, with its gleaming mirror-varnished mahogany and classic flag-blue paint, is new from the keel up. The 71-footer was built by Britain’s Spirit Yachts for an experienced Norwegian owner who fell in love with the timeless lines of the company’s classic wooden sailboats, but wanted the style to translate to a powered yacht. If the Spirit name sounds familiar, this was the builder that has enthusiastically supplied yachts for Daniel “007” Craig to sail in those epic James Bond romps Casino Royale, and the newest,...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy