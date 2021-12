MSK’s shaman was revealed on this week’s episode of NXT. The weeks-long build came to a head on this week’s show when the person behind the door was revealed to be Raw star and half of the Raw Tag Team Champions, Riddle. He called himself the “shaman bro” as MSK and Riddle sat cross-legged surrounded by candles. They asked him if they should be more serious. Riddle told them they would climb back to the mountaintop (regain the NXT titles) by being themselves and would be by their side, as long as they opened the bag they brought. The trio then opened the bag, but it was a tease for the next vignette.

WWE ・ 4 DAYS AGO