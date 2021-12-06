ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CCD completes Heytea Zao Flagship Store (Nantou) in Shenzhen

Cover picture for the articleCCD / Cheng Chung Design has completed the new Heytea Zao Flagship Store (Nantou) in Nantou Ancient Town, Shenzhen, China. Nantou Ancient Town is located in the central area of Shenzhen, with a history of more than 1,700 years. It is a cultural birthplace of Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao. Through...

