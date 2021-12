On Monday, December 6th, 2021, at approximately 12:00 PM, Oregon State Police received information from the Federal Bureau of Investigation regarding a wanted subject, Murray Maurice Edwards, who was traveling south on Interstate 5 near Wolf Creek. Information provided indicated the subject had an active warrant from Pierce County, Washington for homicide and was traveling in a 1999 GMC Suburban with California plates.

