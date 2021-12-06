Tinder debuts ads from newly- appointed creative agency

Variety and Facebook have teamed up to launch a new video series that spotlights individuals from underrepresented communities who are driving change across the globe. The new series, titled “Up Next,” will ask well-known creators and talent from across TV, film and music about individuals they believe are “up next” for major recognition in the industry. The series will debut with profiles of change-makers in the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities, including Sasami (presented by Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast), Larry Teng (presented by Vanessa Lachey), Ming-Na Wen, and more. “We are thrilled to be launching a series that focuses on the stories told by the next generation of diverse voices in entertainment,” said Variety Editor-in-Chief Claudia Eller. “Programming like this, which elevates Asian American and Pacific Islander voices, can connect and inspire people through story,” said Frank Spada, Strategic Partner Manager for Entertainment at Meta. “Facebook empowers people to find and build communities, and Meta is committed to ensuring diverse voices are represented across all our technologies.” The video series will live exclusively on Variety.com and Variety‘s Facebook page. Watch the first episode below:

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO