One month into the season in men’s college basketball, here's what we've learned:. The Boilermakers are the new No. 1 team in the country, the first time the Boilermakers have been No. 1 in their rich history. Purdue’s best win was over Villanova at Mohegan Sun. The Boilermakers have the most complete team in the quest for the national title with a towering, imposing big man tandem in Zach Edey and Trevion Williams and the most entertaining and one of the fastest players in the country in Jaden Ivey. There’s plenty of depth and a coach who knows how to maximize and blend talent in Matt Painter. Oh, and the Boilermakers have a motivational tool — a first-round loss to North Texas last March.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO