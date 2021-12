Google has begun to take action against the Glupteba botnet, which is estimated to have infected roughly one million Windows systems so far. According to Google, the Glupteba botnet has been targeting Windows machines in order to steal user data and mine cryptocurrency. The network has spread via malware, which is often downloaded and installed from fraudulent download links. The Glupteba operators then sell off the stolen data, which includes credit card information and proxy access that can be used to set up more false links.

