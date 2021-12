The highly anticipated launch of the Insulet (NSDQ:PODD) Omnipod 5 may not come as soon as thought as an FDA review drags on. reported that Insulet CEO Shacey Petrovic, speaking at the Nasdaq Investor Conference, said the regulatory agency will likely not complete its review of the next-generation Omnipod 5 before the end of the year, meaning the launch projected for the fourth quarter of 2021 is now expected for the first quarter of 2022.

