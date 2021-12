When title update 1.4.1 arrives for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla next week, its main purpose will be data restructuring to make it easier for Ubisoft to add future content and game updates. That’s not all it does, though. Ubisoft has also explained some of the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla combat, stealth and exploration difficulty settings that will be added in the update to give players more options as they make their way through Viking Britain.

