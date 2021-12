We keep receiving incredible savings on some of the best devices in the market. This time, we will focus on some of the best deals on Samsung devices that are currently on sale at Amazon.com. First up, we have the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 that is currently receiving a 17 percent discount that translates to $300 savings for anyone who is interested in picking one up. Things get better when Amazon also gives you a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 for your purchase.

