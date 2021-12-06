ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol Rovers likely to stick with winning formula against Port Vale

Bristol Rovers are unlikely to make many changes for Tuesday’s clash with Port Vale after returning to winning ways in the FA Cup last time out.

Rovers ended a three-match winless run with a 2-1 victory over Sutton in their second-round clash at the weekend and they could stick with the same XI when they take on the Valiants.

Josh Grant remains out with a hamstring problem, while Alfie Kilgour (knee) is also unavailable.

Luca Hoole could play some part after returning to the squad as an unused substitute against Sutton following a spell on the sidelines.

Dennis Politic will be pushing for a starting berth after coming off the bench to fire Vale to cup victory over Burton.

The on-loan Bolton man replaced the injured David Amoo in the 74th minute, when Vale were 1-0 down, and scored twice to clinch a 2-1 win.

Politic could replace Amoo in the starting line-up if he is not fit to feature from the beginning.

Goalkeeper Lucas Covolan should return after being replaced between the sticks by Aidan Stone in the two recent cup matches.

