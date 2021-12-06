Age of Z Origins redeem codes: December 2021

Chinese developer Century Games released their upcoming Match-3 Puzzle RPG Enigmite’s Prophecy: Puzzle & Tales. The pre-test version of the game was launched on Google Play Store in some selected regions – Canada, US, Australia, UK, and a few others on November 18. Currently, the game is available on Android devices only in the early access regions, but soon it will come to iOS devices. The game has an option to choose over 100 heroes that have their interesting backstory and are divided into five major clans and classes, players will fight in different modes like Sky Island, The Forgotten Land, Spacetime Domain, etc. The game also lets players fight against other players in 1v1 and 3v3 PvP Arenas. With a fairly large player base already, players were interested to get to know whether some gifts or gems within the game are gettable via codes or coupons. Well, the good news is that this is possible by following easy steps. Here’s a quick guide to get free Enigmite’s Prophecy redeem codes and also to redeem them.

