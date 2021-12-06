ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Exxon Mobil to Achieve Net Zero GHG Emissions in Permian Operations by 2030

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Oil major Exxon Mobil Corp said on Monday it aims to achieve net zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from working assets in the U.S. Permian basin by 2030, expanding its emission-reduction plans for unconventional operations in New Mexico...

money.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Biden executive order nudges US toward ‘net-zero emissions’ by 2050

President Biden signed an executive order Wednesday requiring that federal purchases be made with the goal of making the US economy carbon emission-free by 2050. Biden, 79, would mark his 108th birthday if the goal is reached in 29 years — a pace that may be too slow to satisfy environmentalists who claim eight years of current emission levels will doom the Earth to devastating climate change.
POTUS
Business Insider

The CEO of the world's largest oil producer said the oil industry must play a role in energy transition to avoid 'energy insecurity, rampant inflation, and social unrest'

Energy prices have risen rapidly this year on the back of the global economic recovery. The world's largest oil producer has warned of runaway inflation and social unrest should investment in fossil fuels taper off too quickly in the world's transition to green energy. Saudi Aramco CEO Amin Nasser made...
HOUSTON, TX
gcaptain.com

Crowley Commits to Net-Zero GHG Emissions By 2050

U.S.-based shipping company Crowley has committed to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across by 2050 across its entire business. To track progress and promote visibility into its emissions reductions, Crowley will be linking up with tech giant Salesforce to develop a maritime-specific GHG monitoring and modeling platform. In order to reach...
ENVIRONMENT
Miami Herald

Exxon Mobil ups spending on emission reduction plan to $15B

Exxon Mobil says it is boosting its spending on greenhouse gas emission-reduction projects to $15 billion over the next six years and anticipates meeting its 2025 greenhouse gas emission-reduction plans by the end of this year. The energy giant said the $15 billion will go toward projects focused at reducing...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
New Mexico State
GreenBiz

How banks can achieve net-zero pledge by 2050

The climate challenge has been so difficult to overcome in part because of what economists call "externalities" or problems outside the economic system that can’t be addressed by one company or nation on its own. Carbon emissions are by far the global economy’s biggest externality, and as a result, no single group has been held accountable for reducing them.
ENVIRONMENT
beckershospitalreview.com

UnitedHealth Group commits to net zero carbon emissions, going paperless

UnitedHealth Group announced a 2035 deadline to be carbon neutral during its annual Investor Conference, as well as a goal to go paperless for patients and providers. The payer is aiming to pair net zero carbon emissions with investing in renewable energy, according to the Nov. 30 announcement. UnitedHealth Group...
ENVIRONMENT
Chemistry World

The role of Critical Raw Materials in reaching net-zero emissions

In our recent report, Decarbonisation: materials and circularity challenges for clean technologies, we discover the views of experts at our roundtable, held in March this year. The event was held by our Environment, Sustainability and Energy Division (ESED). During the event, experts from academia, industry, and policy discussed the challenges...
ENVIRONMENT
oilandgas360.com

WPC 2021: ConocoPhillips CEO says U.S. government holds back oil supply

(Bloomberg) –In the debate over why U.S. oil producers haven’t added additional supply, the boss of ConocoPhillips lays the blame squarely with the government. An increasingly bitter war of words has developed between the Biden administration, which has called for more production to alleviate high energy prices, and an U.S. oil and gas sector that has kept output relatively flat while criticizing White House regulatory moves.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ghg Emissions#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Permian Operations#Reuters#Exxon Mobil Corp#Https Reut Rs 3dnak1l#European#Chevron
theenergymix.com

Most Companies Fuzzy On Emissions Tracking as Net-Zero Plans Emphasize Offsets

A new report on the global net-zero movement finds that many of the public and private corporations driving the explosion of net-zero targets are failing to account for their Scope 3 (indirect) emissions. “This could majorly undermine the credibility of net-zero targets,” writes edie, since the Scope 3 emissions produced...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Australia plans to convert coal power stations to hydrogen plants

An Australian industrial giant plans to convert two coal-fired power stations into green hydrogen plants.Fortescue Future Industries (FFI), part of the Fortescue Metals Group, and AGL Energy (AGL) will investigate whether Liddell and Bayswater power stations in New South Wales’ Hunter Valley can instead generate green hydrogen from water using renewable energy.The two power stations currently account for over 40 per cent of New South Wales’ carbon dioxide emissions, according to 2019 National Greenhouse and Energy Reporting data.Fortescue made $10.3 billion in profit last year by extracting iron ore. In the same period it used 700 million litres of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
institutionalinvestor.com

Achieving Net Zero Carbon with Real Assets

Institutional investors have a powerful role in supporting the transition to a low-carbon economy. Importantly, they have several mechanisms to align their portfolios with the goals of the Paris Agreement, the international treaty that has prompted many asset owners, asset managers, corporations, and countries to establish net zero greenhouse gas emissions targets.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Fox News

Biden blames soaring gas prices on Big Oil as he keeps up his war on fossil fuels

President Biden is the kind of man who deliberately would steer his car into a ditch, crawl from the wreckage, and then probe the ditch for criminal conduct. Such nonsense mirrors Biden’s recent instructions to the Federal Trade Commission to indulge his fanciful conspiracy theory: the U.S. petroleum industry's plots and plans have fueled vertiginous rises in energy prices. Citing "mounting evidence of anti-consumer behavior by oil-and-gas companies," Biden told the FTC to "bring all of the Commission’s tools to bear if you uncover any wrongdoing."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

EPA lowers ethanol requirements, citing reduced demand

The Biden administration on Tuesday lowered annual production requirements for ethanol and other biofuels to account for reduced demand as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.At the same time, the administration moved to reject requests by small oil refineries to be exempted from ethanol requirements, saying they had failed to show exemptions were justified under the Clean Air Act.Taken together, the actions reflect the administration’s “commitment to reset and strengthen” the federal Renewable Fuel Standard, or RFS, “following years of mismanagement” by the Trump administration and disruptions to the gasoline market stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.The actions...
U.S. POLITICS
resilience.org

U.S. shale oil and gas forecast: Too good to be true?

Earth scientist David Hughes—who is out with a new skeptical report on the future of U.S. shale oil and gas—has two very important things in common with Michael Burry. Burry is the investor made famous by The Big Short, the book that was later turned into a movie of the same name about the 2008 housing crash.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
TheConversationCanada

What China's plans to decarbonize its economy mean for Canada's energy exports

One of the surprises to come out of COP26 was the U.S.-China joint declaration on enhancing climate action through the 2020s. Although the declaration lacked details, it offers a positive sign of progress toward curbing global greenhouse gas emissions, in part because China and the United States are the world’s two largest emitters of greenhouse gases. The declaration also marks “a rare moment of co-operation between two superpowers locked in geopolitical rivalry” over trade tariffs and intellectual properties, among others, according to Bloomberg News. For scholars who have been following China’s climate politics closely, this news reaffirms China’s resolution to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy