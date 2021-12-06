ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The Rock Reveals New Look at Black Adam: "Let's Be Destructive"

By Cameron Bonomolo
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDwayne Johnson is back in black in a new look at DC's Black Adam. Suiting up as Kahndaq anti-hero Teth-Adam for the cover of Total Film, the magazine goes into Johnson's decade-plus journey to becoming the champion granted great power by the ancient wizard Shazam (Djimon Hounsou). "The hierarchy of power...

comicbook.com

Comments / 33

alien views
5d ago

isn't it kind funny that almost all "African" superheroes have the "black......" example; black atom, black panther, black lighting, black manta....and so on.

Reply(13)
5
Related
ComicBook

Michael Keaton Upset To Learn Ryan Reynolds Also Crossed Over Between Marvel And DC

Michael Keaton was kind of upset to learn that Ryan Reynolds has also crossed over between Marvel and DC. The Batman star sat down with Jimmy Kimmel for an interview, and the host had to break the bad news to the beloved actor. Keaton's response got a bit colorful, but he understood. Of course, he's been in Spider-Man: Homecoming and the Dark Knight's beginnings in movies. On the other hand, Reynolds was the Green Lantern and absolutely crushed Deadpool for Marvel. You're going to see even more actors pop up between the two threads in future projects as more of them get greenlit every day. So, he's not going to try and learn a lot about these two separate universes in an effort to not get any more confused than he already is. For some fans, he's the best Batman, but he clearly isn't taking himself too seriously in the years since he helped make the superhero genre explode.
CELEBRITIES
TechRadar

Dwayne Johnson wants Black Adam to fight a specific DC superhero – and it isn't Shazam

Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson has revealed which DCEU superhero he wants his anti-hero to fight – and it isn't the character's arch nemesis Shazam. In an interview with Total Film magazine, Johnson said that he'd like to see Black Adam face off against Superman in a future DCEU movie. That's despite the fact that Black Adam is more commonly associated with another DC comics superhero in Shazam, who is expected to go head to head with Teth-Adam in a future DCEU project.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

The Rock Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop Teasing Black Adam’s Crossover With Superman

The DC Extended Universe is back in full swing, with The Suicide Squad hitting theaters over the summer and a number of highly anticipated projects coming down the line. Chief among them is Dwayne Johnson’s long-awaited Black Adam movie. And The Rock can’t stop, won’t stop teasing Black Adam’s crossover with Superman.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Keanu Reeves Finally Breaks Silence on MCU Rumors

Comic book film fans have been clamoring for Keanu Reeves to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe for years now and given his knowledge of comic books and the fact that he's no longer a stranger to taking on superhero roles, the idea of the John Wick actor becoming part of the billion-dollar franchise sounds perfect.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aldis Hodge
Person
Djimon Hounsou
Person
Dwayne Johnson
Person
Zachary Levi
Person
Pierce Brosnan
Person
Asher Angel
GeekTyrant

New Look at Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam in Costume on Magazine Covers

Thanks to Total Film we have a couple of new magazine covers featuring Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam in the upcoming DC films. One photo offers us a much more detailed look at the Black Adam suit. The other is a closeup of Johnson’s face with a hood pulled over his head. You can check out both of this covers below.
CELEBRITIES
Inside the Magic

Dwayne Johnson’s Double Becomes Stuntperson of the Year

Check this out! We all know Dwayne Johnson (AKA “The Rock:), right? The former professional wrestler turned actor and now dubbed one of the most popular celebrities in the industry. His beloved personality (and yes, let’s be honest – good looks) has people even questioning if Johnson should join the 2024 United States Presidential election. While “The Rock” may be the center of attention most of the time, his double is stepping into the spotlight as stuntperson of the year!
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Director James Gunn Pays Tribute to Nebula Actress Karen Gillan on Her Birthday

The third entry in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise has been filming for the better part of a month now, and one of the threequel's leads is now celebrating their birthday. Sunday afternoon, Guardians helmer James Gunn took to his Instagram account to wish Karen Gillan the happiest of birthdays. The Scottish actress turned 34 on Sunday and is currently filming her role as Nebula on Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Man of Steel Star Henry Cavill is Still Adamant About Reprising Superman Role

Henry Cavill's DC Extended Universe future seems to be in doubt especially with the lack of plans on Warner Bros. and DC Films' end but the Man of Steel star remains optimistic that he'll get to play Superman once again on the big screen. If we're not gonna count Zack Snyder's Justice League, Cavill's last official DCEU appearance took place over four years ago in Joss Whedon's theatrical cut of the film which is quite frustrating especially given the fact that Cavill was promised his Man of Steel 2 project.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dc Fandome#Dc Films#Total Film#Totalfilm#Warner Brothers
flickeringmyth.com

The Crow test footage shows Jason Momoa as Eric Draven in aborted reboot

Having spent the best part of a decade in Development Hell, the long-planned big screen reboot of The Crow looked ready to take flight back in 2016 when it was announced that director Corin Hardy (The Hallow) would be teaming with Jason Momoa to bring life to this new adaptation of James O’Barr’s classic comic book series.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

After Matrix Resurrections And Marvel Issued An Ultimatum, Star Chose To Work With Keanu Reeves

From appearing in Star Wars: The Force Awakens to her time on TV shows like Game of Thrones and Iron Fist, Jessica Henwick has collected some major franchise/property cred. That list is about to get longer too, as she’s starring alongside Keanu Reeves in next month’s The Matrix Resurrections. However, in order to take part in the fourth Matrix movie, Henwick had to turn down the opportunity to audition for one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest movies, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

Vin Diesel's Most Popular Non-Fast Movie Is Now on HBO Max

As we move farther into the month of December, a new list of movies become available on HBO Max. One of those movies stars Vin Diesel, but it doesn't fall under his Fast & Furious film franchise. The action flick xXx was added to HBO Max on December 1st, along with a host of other fan-favorite movies. xXx stars Vin Diesel as Xander Cage, a former extreme sports athlete recruited by Samuel L. Jackson's Agent Gibbons to become an undercover spy. Seeing as Cage is into extreme sports, xXx features intense stunt sequences and sprawling action scenes.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Black Adam Director Promises Dwayne Johnson's Film Will Disrupt the Superhero Movie Formula

For a few years now Dwayne Johnson has been teasing that "the hierarchy of power is about to change" after his long-awaited Black Adam movie is released. Not only will his anti-hero character bring a new shift into super powers on the big screen it will apparently mark a big change for superhero movies on the whole. Speaking in a new interview, director Jaume Collet-Serra says that Johnson's hero will be a "disruptor" and the movie will also be one too. With his character taking on the likes of Justice Society members Hawkman, Doctor Fate, Atom Smasher and Cyclone, not to mention decades of superhero movie expectations, Black Adam will have his hands full.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ComicBook

Hugh Jackman Calls Out Ryan Reynolds: "You Could Have Put That Anywhere!"

The ongoing public "feud" between celebrity pals Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds continued over the weekend, with a social media post from Jackman "calling out" Reynolds for the placement of an advertising banner for Red Notice, the actor's new Netflix movie with Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. Why? Well, because the placement is less than a block down the street from a large sign celebrating the upcoming Broadway run of The Music Man, starring Jackman and Sutton Foster. Feeling upstaged, Jackman took to social media to remind Reynolds that the Red Notice poster could have gone literally anywhere else in all of New York.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Jason Momoa Celebrates As Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom Has Finished Filming

After the success of the first Aquaman film, which was the first DCEU film to gross a billion dollars at the box office, fans are now looking forward to the sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom which will continue Arthur Curry and Mera's underwater journey. The film has been in production for a few months and, now, it looks like they are finally done.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Dwayne Johnson Is Teasing Black Adam’s Conflict With Superman, But Could It Be Another Actor Besides Henry Cavill?

Although Black Adam is best known as an adversary of Shazam (formerly known as Captain Marvel), in recent decades, he’s tangled with a handful of other superheroes semi-frequently, including Superman. The two even came to blows once outside of the comic book space in the animated short film Superman/Shazam!: The Return of Black Adam, and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been teasing for years that his Black Adam will fight Superman on the big screen. However, it’s possible the Man of Steel the Kahndaqian anti-hero will eventually collide with won’t be the version played by Henry Cavill.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Dwayne Johnson Sends Major Love (And A Black Adam-Centric Challenge) To Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu

Dwayne Johnson is still reaping the benefits of his Netflix blockbuster Red Notice, which has broken numerous records for the streamer. Though he has been enjoying himself in other ways, such as his recent appearance at The People's Choice Awards, where he received the honor of People's Champion. While there, he ran into Simu Liu, who is fresh off of starring as the titular character in Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings. Of course, Johnson is set to make his own debut in the superhero genre next year in Black Adam. So after meeting Liu, The Rock couldn't help but share some love and issue a challenge related to his DC antihero.
MOVIES
SuperHeroHype

Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam Appears on the Cover of Total Film

Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam Appears on the Cover of Total Film. After years of anticipation, Dwayne Johnson’s long-awaited Black Adam movie finally wrapped production over the summer and is scheduled to arrive in theaters next year. Because Johnson keeps plugging the film as a game-changing entry in the DC Universe, expectations are high, especially after Warner Bros. premiered the first official footage from the movie during DC FanDome. Unfortunately, the teaser stopped short of giving us a full glimpse of Johnson in costume. But it looks like a new look at the character might be hitting newsstands next week.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy