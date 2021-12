AUSTIN, Texas — This year, the New Year's Eve fireworks show will be socially-distanced, and the City of Austin is asking Austinites and visitors to watch from afar. In order to reduce the number of people at Vic Mathias Shores, where the fireworks show takes place annually, the City of Austin will not allow city-organized activities, vendors and entertainment at the park. Typically, Austinites can shop from local vendors at the show, eat from food trucks and hear from the Austin Symphony Orchestra.

