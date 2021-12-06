Teyana Taylor, Iman Shumpert and kids join forces with Kim Kardashian

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert (Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / Jamie Lamor Thompson)

Fresh off his “Dancing With The Stars” win, former NBA star turned actor Iman Shumpert and his wife Teyana Taylor have been tapped as the latest models for Kim Kardashian’s Cozy collection from her SKIMS clothing brand.

Taylor, who just wrapped up her “The Last Rose Petal…Farewell Tour,” has been spotted wearing the brand since this summer. The ads also feature the couple’s two daughters, Junie and Rue.

“I had so much fun shooting the new SKIMS Cozy collection with my family—Iman, Junie and Rue had the best time and totally stole the show. I live in this collection and love that SKIMS now has matching sets for the whole family,” Taylor posted on social media.

SKIMS’ new Cozy collection will be available for purchase on Dec. 7 at www.skims.com. The plush loungewear now includes onesies, joggers, and pullovers for everyone in signature colorways: garnet, camel, juniper, and onyx.

Nicki Minaj also recently posted a photo of her wearing a bathing suit from Kardashian’s SKIMS apparel line after SKIMS collaborated with Fendi for a recent collection. That collection sold $1,000,000 in the first minute after its release.

“The whole family loves the new Cozy collection from SKIMS. I hope everyone is ready to receive the same holiday gift from us this year—Cozy sets for all,” Shumpert further stated on IG about the pajamas.

Teyana has been staying quite busy and is also featured in Doja Cat’s new video “Woman,” which dropped last week. In the clip, Taylor plays a Queen who’s warned of a possible threat while Doja proceeds to serenade and dance for her in the Janelle Monae creative directed video.

Check out some of the photos from Cozy collection below as Junie and Rue Shumpert make their modeling debuts as well as the female-empowering video “Woman.”

