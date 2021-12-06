ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Octavia Spencer helps feed students during finals week at Auburn University

By Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris
rolling out
rolling out
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hMfpT_0dFOrSAc00
Octavia Spencer (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Octavia Spencer is looking out for students at her alma mater, Auburn University, and has partnered with the school’s Student Affairs organization and Program Council to deliver meals during the week of finals.

Spencer, who graduated from Auburn in 1994, is spearheading the free food program called “War Damn Finals Cram” from Dec. 5-9. The spread will include tacos, gyros, Philly cheesesteaks and other deletables served from food trucks parked on campus at the Ralph Brown Draughon Library and Haley Concourse. There’s also a “kickoff feast” at The Edge dining hall.

“I remember when I was studying on the Plains, there was always someone in charge of food. And one time it was me, for Spanish exams. Well, it didn’t turn out too great. We all did well on the exams, but I failed in the food category. So I don’t want any of you whose responsibility it is to feed everybody to fail the food portion. So I’ve teamed up with Student Affairs and the UPC to make finals week a little bit better for you. Because we do want you guys to rest as much as possible and get nourishment, so we’re going to take care of the nourishment,” Spencer said in a video posted on Auburn’s Facebook page.

Continue reading on the next page.

Comments / 0

Related
rolling out

Grand jury says officer-involved shooting death of Pharrell’s cousin justified

A special grand jury found that Virginia Beach, VA police officer Solomon D. Simmons was justified in fatally shooting Pharrell Williams’ cousin Donovon Lynch in March 2021. The City of Virginia Beach held a two-hour news conference Nov. 30 as the city’s prosecutors stated that Simmons was justified in protecting himself and others in the moments leading up to the deadly shooting. According to a report from The Associated Press, Lynch placed a round into his handgun’s chamber and stood — pointing his weapon toward a parking lot filled with multiple people and police.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
rolling out

Jalen Rose files for divorce from ESPN host Molly Qerim

ESPN‘s power couple appears to be no longer. Former NBA player and current analyst Jalen Rose has filed for divorce from “First Take” host Molly Qerim, TMZ Sports reports. “We both agree remaining friends and colleagues is the best course of action for our relationship moving forward,”...
NBA
arkansastechnews.com

Extended RPL Hours to Support Students During Finals

Ross Pendergraft Library and Technology Center will be open for 62 consecutive hours in order to assist Arkansas Tech University students in their preparation for fall 2021 semester final examinations. The library is open from 7 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, through 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3. RPL will close out...
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Octavia Spencer
USC Gamecock

University presidential finalist to visit campus during final exam week

A top candidate for the next university president withdrew his name from consideration this weekend. Mung Chiang, who The Post and Courier reported was the university's top pick, withdrew due to family considerations, according to a statement USC released from Chiang on Sunday. Chiang is Purdue University’s executive vice president...
COLLEGES
KELOLAND TV

College students find ways to relieve stress during finals week

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO)– Finals week begins today for college students across South Dakota. The end of the semester is always a stressful time, but there are resources to help ease some of that anxiety. Students at USD are hard at work studying for their final exams. “I kind of...
COLLEGES
WDSU

Xavier students affected by COVID-19 outbreak during finals week

NEW ORLEANS — Xavier University of Louisiana is reportedly dealing with a coronavirus outbreak during finals week, according to a letter issued to students on Friday. The letter outlined options for students who were placed in quarantine ahead of finals due to testing positive for COVID-19. According to the...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auburn University#Food Truck#Student Affairs#Program Council#Spanish#Upc
Daily Mail

Fordham University 'fires a white English professor who mixed up the names of two black students in class': Prof sent email after the incident about his 'innocent mistake' and blamed a 'confused brain'

Fordham University reportedly fired a white professor who mixed up the names of two black students in class and then sent an email to the students rambling about his 'innocent mistake.'. Christopher Trogan, 46, was fired from the university on October 25, The Fordham Observer recently reported. The former English...
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
rolling out

Deion Sanders has Brittany Renner warn his student athletes (video)

Deion Sanders said he planned to teach his student-athletes about the game of life – and not just football – when he became head coach of the Jackson State University football team this year. Besides working to enlighten fellow HBCUs coaches and athletes, Prime Time gave his squad a first-hand education on groupies and women who prey on athletes as they hope to make it to the pros.
COLLEGE SPORTS
rolling out

Tristan Thompson wants alleged mother of his child to be fined

Among the prolific baby producers of the day, Tristan Thompson is arguably the most notorious because of whom he used to date and how often he was exposed on TV for his rampant infidelities. Now, Thompson is squaring off with the alleged mother of his newborn infant as she aggressively...
NBA
rolling out

Former NFL coach rumored to be next head coach of this HBCU

Grambling State has apparently found its next football coach. FootballScoop’s John Brice reported former NFL head coach Hue Jackson is currently the front-runner to become the Tigers’ next head coach. Jackson spent this past season as the offensive coordinator under former NFL and Heisman Trophy-winning running back Eddie...
NFL
rolling out

Wack 100 calls for stricter laws after deadly invasion at Clarence Avant’s home

Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music executive Clarence Avant, was shot to death Wednesday in an apparent home invasion in Beverly Hills, California. Avant was the wife of 90-year-old music executive Clarence Avant and mother-in-law of Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos. Clarence Avant, who is known as the “Godfather of Black Music,” was present at the time of the shooting, as well as a security guard, but they were not hurt. Music manager Wack 100 blasted the senseless killing and called for the streets to come forward.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
rolling out

NBA YoungBoy embracing a new look after release

NBA YoungBoy says he feels comfortable in his new look. After being released on bond and living in Utah on house arrest, YoungBoy filmed the music video for his latest track “Black Ball,” in which he sports a gothic look, complete with dark lips, dark eyes, and the words “Rock” and “Peace” scripted across his cheeks.
NBA
rolling out

Deion Sanders leads JSU to Black national championship

Jackson State is still playing football deep into December. Coached by Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, the Tigers (11-1, 8-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference) won their first SWAC championship since 2007 with a 27-10 win over Prairie View A&M on Dec. 4 in Jackson, Mississippi. JSU now heads to...
ATLANTA, GA
rolling out

rolling out

Atlanta, GA
89K+
Followers
5K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading source of Black culture, entertainment, financial, and political News

 https://rollingout.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy