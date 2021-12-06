Octavia Spencer helps feed students during finals week at Auburn University

Octavia Spencer (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Octavia Spencer is looking out for students at her alma mater, Auburn University, and has partnered with the school’s Student Affairs organization and Program Council to deliver meals during the week of finals.

Spencer, who graduated from Auburn in 1994, is spearheading the free food program called “War Damn Finals Cram” from Dec. 5-9. The spread will include tacos, gyros, Philly cheesesteaks and other deletables served from food trucks parked on campus at the Ralph Brown Draughon Library and Haley Concourse. There’s also a “kickoff feast” at The Edge dining hall.

“I remember when I was studying on the Plains, there was always someone in charge of food. And one time it was me, for Spanish exams. Well, it didn’t turn out too great. We all did well on the exams, but I failed in the food category. So I don’t want any of you whose responsibility it is to feed everybody to fail the food portion. So I’ve teamed up with Student Affairs and the UPC to make finals week a little bit better for you. Because we do want you guys to rest as much as possible and get nourishment, so we’re going to take care of the nourishment,” Spencer said in a video posted on Auburn’s Facebook page.

Continue reading on the next page.