Since 2020 the US government has been sending citizens stipends for a multitude of reasons. Last year, many American households received stipends to help mitigate the financial woes of the pandemic. More recently, parents started receiving portions of their child tax credit in the form of monthly payments. Some states like California, Virginia, Tennessee, and New Mexico are sending checks to some citizens. In 2022, some Americans will receive federal stimulus checks of up to $1,400.

INCOME TAX ・ 1 DAY AGO