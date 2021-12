I have to admit that the nostalgia got me *right there* on this one. For those not in the know, the Lubbock Cotton Kings were a semi-pro ice hockey team that played in the Lubbock Colesium. They had one of the coolest logos ever and it was generally a riot to go take in a game and enjoy all the things that minor league sports love to do (giveaways, special nights, jerks like me on the Zamboni).

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO