Blockchain is one of the craziest bases out there; I mean, right now, people are getting paid to borrow money. In many cases, they are earning up to 100% plus returns. This brand-new opportunity that just popped up in the last quarter of 2020 has been all hype. We are talking about yield farming. Yield farming has been the biggest cryptocurrency trend of 2021 and is one the most popular services of decentralized finance (Defi).

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO