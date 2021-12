The West Virginia women’s basketball team came up just one free throw short against the BYU Cougars in the final second, 68-67 at the Eckerd College in St. Petersburg, FL. In the battle between future Big 12 foes, the Mountaineers (4-1) held a solid lead for a majority of the contest against the Cougars (7-0), even leading by as many as 10 points at the end of the first quarter, and by eight at halftime.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 14 DAYS AGO