Finding Inner Peace

Everyone has experienced a stormy season in their life, or they will if they haven’t already. The Bible is full of lessons about storms. Still, it would be best if you were encouraged that Jesus has promised to meet you amid the storms. Matthew 14 tells the tale of how King Herod requested the execution of John the Baptist in prison. When Jesus heard about what transpired, He withdrew by boat to a private place. Crowds then followed Him; when Jesus saw the big groups, He had compassion for them and healed their sick. Later in the text, Jesus makes His disciples get into the boat and go ahead of Him to the other side after the crowds dissipated. Then, He went up on a mountainside by Himself to pray.

