Fairburn VA employee sentenced in theft of sleep apnea machines

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Veterans Affairs department employee in Georgia stole more than $1.9 million in medical devices that he purchased with a government credit card.

A judge Wednesday sentenced 41-year-old Kevin Rumph to two years and three months in prison.

According to prosecutors, the Fairburn resident bought hundreds of sleep apnea machines without permission from 2013 to 2021 while working as a purchaser for the VA. The U.S. attorney’s office in Atlanta says he then stole the machines and sold them to a company in Ohio.

Rumph, an Air Force veteran, pleaded guilty in August.

“It is disappointing when someone entrusted to help care for our veterans instead steals from them,” U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine said in a statement. “As a veteran, Rumph should have been a compassionate servant, not a thief.”

Rumph was also ordered to pay more than $2 million in restitution.

