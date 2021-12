When you welcome a new pet into your home, it is important to be aware that, just like humans, pets may need to visit the doctor, too. From annual shots and vaccines to emergency visits, bills from your veterinarian can add up just like your own bills from your doctor. However, you don’t want to avoid bringing your pet to the vet just because it can be costly. Thankfully, there are a few ways you can save money on your next visit, care for your pet and stay on a budget-conscious track.

PETS ・ 3 HOURS AGO