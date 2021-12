Beatrice Laus, professionally known as beabadoobee, is a Filipino-British singer-songwriter who rose to fame after her song “Coffee” went viral on YouTube in 2017. Since then, Laus has released five EPs and one album under the record label Dirty Hit. Laus has also opened for other indie artists like Clairo and The 1975 for their respective 2019 and 2020 tours and has now begun her first headlining tour following the release of her album, Fake It Flowers, in 202o.

