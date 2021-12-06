Please Enable JavaScript

A Wisconsin wedding was found to be the source of a COVID Omicron 'super-spread' now taking Oakland by storm, leaving 38 hospital workers and patients exposed as the variant has now been spotted in half of U.S. states. Debra Furr-Holden, 47, the associate Dean of Public Health Integration at Michigan...
The Amazon juggernaut is known for many things, but protecting the rights of the worker is not one of them. In fact, this latest saga already involves Amazon not protecting the lives of their workers appropriately.
The covid vaccines have been making headlines for a long time this year. Their side effects are also being discussed a lot, and these are the main reasons for which a lot of people are avoiding them. It’s been just revealed that Japan is now labeling Covid “vaccines” to warn...
The emergence and rapid spread of the Omicron Sars-CoV-2 variant feels like a flashback to last year’s grim festive season when much of the world went into lockdown to avert the worst of the Alpha variant wave. But though the sense of eerie, impending doom feels familiar, the epidemiological and political situations are different from one year ago.
When he’s not telling people to have more babies, Tesla CEO Elon Musk always has something interesting to share with his 60 million fans on Twitter. Just last month, he asked his Twitter followers whether he should sell 10% of his stake in the electric-car maker to pay his tax bill. On Tuesday, he warned “Civilization is going to crumble” unless people have more children.
Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon
Massive data breaches have become so common that we’ve gotten numb to reports detailing another hack or 0-day exploit. That doesn’t reduce the risk of such events happening, as the cat-and-mouse game between security experts and hackers continues. As some vulnerabilities get fixed, others pop up requiring attention from product and service providers. The newest one has a name that will not mean anything to most people. They call the hack Log4Shell in security briefings, which doesn’t sound very scary. But the new 0-day attack is so significant...
Tesla CEO and Texas transplant Elon Musk was declared Time’s Person of the Year Monday.In a post explaining why Time picked Musk, Editor-in-Chief Edward Felsenthal pointed to Musk becoming the world’s richest man ever—he has a net worth of $266 billion—and to Musk representing a societal shift. Noting other billionaires like Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Time wrote, “our lives and many of the basic structures around them are now shaped by the pursuits, products and priorities of the world’s wealthiest people.” Indeed, Musk’s prominent influence is especially seen in Austin. The Gigafactory in southeast Travis County, which...
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination to dine indoors at bars, restaurants, indoor sporting events and other food-related establishments starting Jan. 3, city and public health department officials announced Monday. Public Health Director Cheryl Bettigole said the city has seen its COVID-19 infection rates double in the last few weeks and […]
The vulnerability, dubbed ‘Log4Shell,’ was rated 10 on a scale of one to 10 the Apache Software Foundation, which oversees development of the software. Anyone with the exploit can obtain full access to an unpatched computer that uses the software.
Jeff Bezos has announced the shutdown of Alexa after a significant drop in use. It started back in 1996 as a platform to rank the world's most popular websites and help growing sites with SEO searches and competitor analysis. It's now considered obsolete as the services have severely declined. Tho...
A critical vulnerability has been discovered in Apache Log4j 2, an open source Java package used to enable logging in many popular applications, and it can be exploited to enable remote code execution on countless servers. The Apache Software Foundation (ASF) has identified the vulnerability as CVE-2021-44228; LunaSec has dubbed...
Billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk believes death is critical to human progress. Death is "important," he said this week, because people rarely change their minds — "they just die." "If you live forever, we might become a very ossified society where new ideas cannot succeed," he said. When billionaire Elon...
The CP86 series cordless connected nutrunner is available with an app to provide instant performance feedback on the job and better control quality processes in the field. Four models offer torque levels from 170 to 5,975 ft.-lbs. and come in the standalone CP86 variant and connected C and CQ variants with a dedicated CPLinQ app.
Comments / 0