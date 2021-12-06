ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Mapping Ovarian and Endometrial Tumors at the Single-Cell Level

technologynetworks.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time, researchers have determined, cell-by-cell, the genetic and epigenetic state of ovarian and endometrial tumors. Scientists at the University of North Carolina Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center, who led the research said this study is an important step forward in developing a better understanding of gynecologic cancers, as every...

www.technologynetworks.com

Comments / 0

Related
EurekAlert

FDA approves “glowing tumor” imaging drug to better identify ovarian cancer cells using approach pioneered by surgeons at the University of Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) today approved an imaging drug known as Cytalux (pafolacianine), which is attracted to ovarian cancer tissue and illuminates it when exposed to fluorescent light, allowing surgeons to more easily find and more precisely remove the cancer. Physicians at the Center for Precision Surgery in the Abramson Cancer Center at the University of Pennsylvania led one of the largest clinical trial sites in the country for the drug, in a partnership with the Indiana-based On Target Laboratories. The approach brings fresh hope to patients diagnosed with ovarian cancer, about half of whom experience a recurrence of their disease after initial treatment.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MedicalXpress

Cancer registry improves understanding of rare ovarian tumor

Ovarian granulosa cell tumors are a rare type of ovarian cancer that affect the ovaries and fallopian tubes, and can extend further into the pelvis and lymph nodes. Treatment typically follows the same guidelines as other ovarian cancers and often sees the lymph nodes removed via surgery. Researchers at Hokkaido...
CANCER
Nature.com

Single cell imaging-based chromatin biomarkers for tumor progression

Tumour progression within the tissue microenvironment is accompanied by complex biomechanical alterations of the extracellular environment. While histopathology images provide robust biochemical markers for tumor progression in clinical settings, a quantitative single cell score using nuclear morphology and chromatin organization integrated with the long range mechanical coupling within the tumor microenvironment is missing. We propose that the spatial chromatin organization in individual nuclei characterises the cell state and their alterations during tumor progression. In this paper, we first built an image analysis pipeline and implemented it to classify nuclei from patient derived breast tissue biopsies of various cancer stages based on their nuclear and chromatin features. Replacing H&E with DNA binding dyes such as Hoescht stained tissue biopsies, we improved the classification accuracy. Using the nuclear morphology and chromatin organization features, we constructed a pseudo-time model to identify the chromatin state changes that occur during tumour progression. This enabled us to build a single-cell mechano-genomic score that characterises the cell state during tumor progression from a normal to a metastatic state. To gain further insights into the alterations in the local tissue microenvironments, we also used the nuclear orientations to identify spatial neighbourhoods that have been posited to drive tumor progression. Collectively, we demonstrate that image-based single cell chromatin and nuclear features are important single cell biomarkers for phenotypic mapping of tumor progression.
CANCER
Nature.com

Strategies to package recombinant Adeno-Associated Virus expressing the N-terminal gasdermin domain for tumor treatment

Pyroptosis induced by the N-terminal gasdermin domain (GSDMNT) holds great potential for anti-tumor therapy. However, due to the extreme cytoxicity of GSDMNT, it is challenging to efficiently produce and deliver GSDMNT into tumor cells. Here, we report the development of two strategies to package recombinant adeno-associated virus (rAAV) expressing GSDMNT: 1) drive the expression of GSDMNT by a mammal specific promoter and package the virus in Sf9 insect cells to avoid its expression; 2) co-infect rAAV-Cre to revert and express the double-floxed inverted GSDMNT. We demonstrate that these rAAVs can induce pyroptosis and prolong survival in preclinical cancer models. The oncolytic-viruses induce pyroptosis and evoke a robust immune-response. In a glioblastoma model, rAAVs temporarily open the blood-brain barrier and recruit tumor infiltrating lymphocytes into the brain. The oncolytic effect is further improved in combination with anti-PD-L1. Together, our strategies efficiently produce and deliver GSDMNT into tumor cells and successfully induce pyroptosis, which can be exploited for anti-tumor therapy.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Ovarian Cancer
WHIO Dayton

FDA approves ovarian cancer surgery drug that illuminates cancer cells

The Food and Drug Administration has approved a new drug that will help surgeons while they’re removing ovarian cancer. Cytalux was developed by Purdue University. It is an imaging agent that will help doctors see hidden ovarian tumors and cancer cells that would not otherwise be able to be seen by turning them a fluorescent green.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

By putting cancer cells to sleep, new drug could prevent tumor metastasis

A new therapeutic approach prevents the growth of metastatic tumors in mice by forcing cancer cells into a dormant state in which they are unable to proliferate. The study, published November 23 in the Journal of Experimental Medicine (JEM), could lead to new treatments that prevent the recurrence or spread of various cancer types, including breast cancer and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC).
CANCER
MedicalXpress

How immune cells in the tumor microenvironment make things worse

Cells from the immune system called CD4+ regulatory T cells, or simply Treg, are linked to tumor prognosis: the more Treg cells present in a tumor, the worst the prognosis. We know from previous research studies that Treg cells can infiltrate into the tumor microenvironment. There, they inhibit anti-tumor immunity, which is the self-defense mechanism that the body puts in place to fight cancer cells, stimulating tumor growth. However, how tumor-infiltrating Treg cells are activated and regulated was, until this study, unknown. A better understanding of how Treg cells contribute to tumor growth is the first step in designing novel therapies for melanoma and many other cancers.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

It's not all in their DNA: Cancer cells with the same genome can behave differently

Scientists have tracked and analyzed cancer cell behavior with a novel cellular "barcoding technology." For the first time, research has shown cancer cells with the same genetic blueprint won't necessarily behave in the same way, with serious implications for how we target them. A Peter Mac-led study involving a UNSW...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Tumors
technologynetworks.com

Reprograming Cells To Treat Drug-Resistant Cancers

Scientists at KAIST believe they may have found a way to reverse an aggressive, treatment-resistant type of breast cancer into a less dangerous kind that responds well to treatment. The study involved the use of mathematical models to untangle the complex genetic and molecular interactions that occur in the two types of breast cancer, but could be extended to find ways for treating many others. The study’s findings were published in the journal Cancer Research.
CANCER
cshl.edu

Reprogramming the immune response in ovarian cancer

According to the American Cancer Society, more than 20,000 women are diagnosed with ovarian cancer every year in the U.S. For most of these women, the cancer has already spread to other organs (metastasized) at the time of diagnosis. In addition to malignant cancer cells, tumors are composed of a...
CANCER
Nature.com

Notch signaling and natural killer cell infiltration in tumor tissues underlie medulloblastoma prognosis

Medulloblastoma is the most common embryonic brain tumor in children. We investigated a cohort of 52 Asian medulloblastoma patients aged between 0 and 19Â years old, who received surgical resections and post-resection treatments in the Taipei Medical University Hospital and the Taipei Veterans General Hospital. Genome-wide RNA sequencing was performed on fresh-frozen surgical tissues. These data were analyzed using the CIBERSORTx immune deconvolution software. Two external clinical and molecular datasets from United States (n"‰="‰62) and Canada (n"‰="‰763) were used to evaluate the transferability of the gene-signature scores across ethnic populations. The abundance of 13 genes, including DLL1, are significantly associated with overall survival (All Cox regression P"‰<"‰0.001). A gene-signature score was derived from the deep transcriptome, capable of indicating patients' subsequent tumor recurrence (Hazard Ratio [HR] 1.645, confidence interval [CI] 1.337"“2.025, P"‰<"‰0.001) and mortality (HR 2.720, CI 1.798"“4.112, P"‰<"‰0.001). After the adjustment of baseline clinical factors, the score remains indicative of recurrence-free survival (HR 1.604, CI 1.292"“1.992, P"‰<"‰0.001) and overall survival (HR 2.781, CI 1.762"“4.390, P"‰<"‰0.001). Patients stratified by this score manifest not only distinct prognosis but also different molecular characteristics: Notch signaling ligands and receptors are comparatively overexpressed in patients with poorer prognosis, while tumor infiltrating natural killer cells are more abundant in patients with better prognosis. Additionally, immunohistochemical staining showed the DLL1 protein, a major ligand in the Notch signaling pathway, and the NCAM1 protein, a representative biomarker of natural killer cells, are present in the surgical tissues of patients of four molecular subgroups, WNT, SHH, Group 3 and Group 4. NCAM1 RNA level is also positively associated with the mutation burden in tumor (P"‰="‰0.023). The gene-signature score is validated successfully in the Canadian cohort (P"‰="‰0.009) as well as its three molecular subgroups (SHH, Group 3 and Group 4; P"‰="‰0.047, 0.018 and 0.040 respectively). In conclusion, pediatric medullablastoma patients can be stratified by gene-signature scores with distinct prognosis and molecular characteristics. Ligands and receptors of the Notch signaling pathway are overexpressed in the patient stratum with poorer prognosis. Tumor infiltrating natural killer cells are more abundant in the patient stratum with better prognosis.
CANCER
EurekAlert

Adding single type of bacteria to gut microbiome boosted anti-tumor immunity in mice

EMBARGOED FOR RELEASE UNTIL 11 A.M. ET, THURSDAY, DEC. 2, 2021. Adding Single Type of Bacteria to Gut Microbiome Boosted Anti-Tumor Immunity in Mice. PITTSBURGH, Dec. 2, 2021 – A bacterium common in the mouse gut microbiome can charge up the immune system to fight cancer cells in the colon, researchers from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine report today in the journal Immunity.
PITTSBURGH, PA
cell.com

Interleukin-10 receptor signaling promotes the maintenance of a PD-1 TCF-1 CD8 T cell population that sustains anti-tumor immunity

IL-10R loss correlates with T cell exhaustion and poor survival of cancer patients. T cell exhaustion limits anti-tumor immunity and responses to immunotherapy. Here, we explored the microenvironmental signals regulating T cell exhaustion using a model of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). Single-cell analyses identified a subset of PD-1hi, functionally impaired CD8+ T cells that accumulated in secondary lymphoid organs during disease progression and a functionally competent PD-1int subset. Frequencies of PD-1int TCF-1+ CD8+ T cells decreased upon Il10rb or Stat3 deletion, leading to accumulation of PD-1hi cells and accelerated tumor progression. Mechanistically, inhibition of IL-10R signaling altered chromatin accessibility and disrupted cooperativity between the transcription factors NFAT and AP-1, promoting a distinct NFAT-associated program. Low IL10 expression or loss of IL-10R-STAT3 signaling correlated with increased frequencies of exhausted CD8+ T cells and poor survival in CLL and in breast cancer patients. Thus, balance between PD-1hi, exhausted CD8+ T cells and functional PD-1int TCF-1+ CD8+ T cells is regulated by cell-intrinsic IL-10R signaling, with implications for immunotherapy.
CANCER
Bolivar Commercial

Neurons Can Help Zero Cancer Treatment, Study Finds

An increase in neuronal activity reduced the development of carry out most cancers, a type on skin cancer, by more than half a carry out size, according to a study carried out with mice. It was also noticed that operating system neurons collaborated with the increase of immune cells that are therefore used to cure the disease.
CANCER
Nature.com

New strategy for cancer immunotherapy: using live engineered bacteria for metabolic modulation

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 415 (2021) Cite this article. Modulating TME, especially the local metabolic context, has been long proposed as a promising strategy in cancer immunotherapy. T cells are the main force against solid tumors in the latest generation of immunotherapy; however, tumor cells develop many ways to escape or repress the killing activity of tumor-reacting T cells, such as excluding T cells out of the tumor, eliciting T cell exhaustion, and competing with intratumoral T cells on the scarce nutrients including glucose, amino acids, and fatty acids. Among these substrates, Arg serves as an essential and versatile amino acid in maintaining CD3Î¶ expression and responsiveness of T cells.2 In the previous study, Roger Geiger and colleagues demonstrated that Arg could regulate several metabolic pathways such as glycolysis and oxidative phosphorylation (OXPHOS) in activated T cells, enhance T cell survival and transition to central memory-like T cells with long-term anti-tumor activity in a mouse model.3 Other studies also confirmed that elevating local Arg level in the TME could be a promising therapeutic strategy to improve immunotherapy.4.
CANCER
EurekAlert

New preclinical models help identify stem cells that drive gastric cancer growth and spread

Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), Singapore. SINGAPORE – Scientists from A*STAR’s Institute of Molecular and Cell Biology (IMCB) have developed new, more accurate preclinical models of advanced human gastric cancer development and spread. Using these models, they have identified Lgr5-expressing tumour cells as the cancer stem cells responsible for driving gastric cancer growth and spread. These findings established Lgr5-expressing tumour cells as a potential therapeutic target, and could pave the way for developing more effective treatments against gastric cancer, one of the top 10 cancers in Singapore.[1]
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Measuring cancer cell state can reveal drug susceptibility

Over the past few decades, scientists have made great strides in understanding the genetic mutations that can drive cancer. For some types of cancer, these discoveries have led to the development of drugs that target specific mutations. However, there are still many types of cancer for which no such targeted...
CANCER
Nature.com

Avelumab maintenance in advanced urothelial carcinoma: biomarker analysis of the phase 3 JAVELIN Bladder 100 trial

In a recent phase 3 randomized trial of 700 patients with advanced urothelial cancer (JAVELIN Bladder 100; NCT02603432), avelumab/best supportive care (BSC) significantly prolonged overall survival relative to BSC alone as maintenance therapy after first-line chemotherapy. Exploratory biomarker analyses were performed to identify biological pathways that might affect survival benefit. Tumor molecular profiling by immunohistochemistry, whole-exome sequencing and whole-transcriptome sequencing revealed that avelumab survival benefit was positively associated with PD-L1 expression by tumor cells, tumor mutational burden, APOBEC mutation signatures, expression of genes underlying innate and adaptive immune activity and the number of alleles encoding high-affinity variants of activating FcÎ³ receptors. Pathways connected to tissue growth and angiogenesis might have been associated with reduced survival benefit. Individual biomarkers did not comprehensively identify patients who could benefit from therapy; however, multi-parameter models incorporating genomic alteration, immune responses and tumor growth showed promising predictive utility. These results characterize the complex biologic pathways underlying survival benefit from immune checkpoint inhibition in advanced urothelial cancer and suggest that multiple biomarkers might be needed to identify patients who would benefit from treatment.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Single-Cell Spatial Analysis for Immunotherapy Response Prediction in Early TNBC Shows Promise

Imaging mass cytometry at the single-cell level showed potential as an immunotherapy response prediction tool in early triple-negative breast cancer. Benefits of adding atezolizumab (Tecentriq) to neoadjuvant chemotherapy in patients with high-risk early and locally advanced triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) was possible with imaging mass cytometry (IMC) for examining protein expression at the single-cell level, according to data made available at the 2021 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium.
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

Effectiveness of Ultrasound Cancer Therapy Boosted by CRISPR/Cas9 Gene Editing

Sonodynamic therapy uses ultrasound in combination with drugs to release harmful reactive oxygen species (ROS) at the site of a tumor. However, the treatment isn’t very effective because cancer cells can activate antioxidant defense systems to counteract it. Now, researchers reporting in ACS Central Science have breached these defenses with CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing, allowing sonodynamic therapy to effectively shrink tumors in a mouse model of liver cancer.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy