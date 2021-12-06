ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Categorizing Distinct Pathogenic Processes in Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia With Multiomics

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn international team led by researchers at the University Hospital of Ulm has now comprehensively profiled and categorized over 700 tumor samples from patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) by analyzing multiple levels of encoded biologic information. Through detailed mapping of the derived information, they identified major biologic categories...

Medical News Today

What is the relationship between chronic lymphocytic leukemia and pneumonia?

Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) is a cancer of the blood, and pneumonia is an infection of the lungs. CLL is a risk factor for pneumonia, and it can cause other lung complications. In this article, we examine the connections between CLL, pneumonia, and related lung complications. We also describe how...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Exploring the Utility of a Next-Generation BTK Inhibitor for the Treatment of Patients With Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Zanubrutinib has demonstrated clinical benefit as both a monotherapy and in combination with other agents for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Since the approval of ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), the pursuit of Bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitors with greater receptor selectivity has become a significant focus of research and development in recent years. Among newer-generation BTK inhibitors that have emerged for the treatment of CLL is zanubrutinib, a potent, irreversible BTK inhibitor with notable selectivity for inhibition of BTK versus off-target kinase receptors.1,2 Zanubrutinib was granted accelerated approval in 2019 for the several other B-cell lymphomas, such as Waldenstrom’s macroglobinemia, mantle cell lymphoma (in adult patients who have received at least 1 prior therapy), and relapsed or refractory marginal zone lymphoma (in adults who have received at least 1 prior anti-CD20 treatment).2,3.
CANCER
pharmacytimes.com

Approval Sought for Ibrutinib, Venetoclax Combination Therapy in Patients With Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Ibrutinib in combination with venetoclax shows promise in patients with previously untreated chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson have submitted a Type II variation application to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) seeking approval of a new fixed- duration treatment option for ibrutinib in combination with venetoclax in patients with previously untreated chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), according to a press release. The application is based on the results of the phase 3 GLOW and phase 2 CAPTIVATE studies.
CANCER
Nature.com

New strategy for cancer immunotherapy: using live engineered bacteria for metabolic modulation

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 415 (2021) Cite this article. Modulating TME, especially the local metabolic context, has been long proposed as a promising strategy in cancer immunotherapy. T cells are the main force against solid tumors in the latest generation of immunotherapy; however, tumor cells develop many ways to escape or repress the killing activity of tumor-reacting T cells, such as excluding T cells out of the tumor, eliciting T cell exhaustion, and competing with intratumoral T cells on the scarce nutrients including glucose, amino acids, and fatty acids. Among these substrates, Arg serves as an essential and versatile amino acid in maintaining CD3Î¶ expression and responsiveness of T cells.2 In the previous study, Roger Geiger and colleagues demonstrated that Arg could regulate several metabolic pathways such as glycolysis and oxidative phosphorylation (OXPHOS) in activated T cells, enhance T cell survival and transition to central memory-like T cells with long-term anti-tumor activity in a mouse model.3 Other studies also confirmed that elevating local Arg level in the TME could be a promising therapeutic strategy to improve immunotherapy.4.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Multiomics#Dna Methylation#Cll#Nature Communications
Nature.com

Early identification of disease progression in ALK-rearranged lung cancer using circulating tumor DNA analysis

Targeted kinase inhibitors improve the prognosis of lung cancer patients with ALK alterations (ALK+). However, due to the emergence of acquired resistance and varied clinical trajectories, early detection of disease progression is warranted to guide patient management and therapy decisions. We utilized 343 longitudinal plasma DNA samples from 43 ALK+ NSCLC patients receiving ALK-directed therapies to determine molecular progression based on matched panel-based targeted next-generation sequencing (tNGS), and shallow whole-genome sequencing (sWGS). ALK-related alterations were detected in 22 out of 43 (51%) patients. Among 343 longitudinal plasma samples analyzed, 174 (51%) were ctDNA-positive. ALK variant and fusion kinetics generally reflected the disease course. Evidence for early molecular progression was observed in 19 patients (44%). Detection of ctDNA at therapy baseline indicated shorter times to progression compared to cases without mutations at baseline. In patients who succumbed to the disease, ctDNA levels were highly elevated towards the end of life. Our results demonstrate the potential utility of these NGS assays in the clinical management of ALK+ NSCLC.
CANCER
Nature.com

Strategies to package recombinant Adeno-Associated Virus expressing the N-terminal gasdermin domain for tumor treatment

Pyroptosis induced by the N-terminal gasdermin domain (GSDMNT) holds great potential for anti-tumor therapy. However, due to the extreme cytoxicity of GSDMNT, it is challenging to efficiently produce and deliver GSDMNT into tumor cells. Here, we report the development of two strategies to package recombinant adeno-associated virus (rAAV) expressing GSDMNT: 1) drive the expression of GSDMNT by a mammal specific promoter and package the virus in Sf9 insect cells to avoid its expression; 2) co-infect rAAV-Cre to revert and express the double-floxed inverted GSDMNT. We demonstrate that these rAAVs can induce pyroptosis and prolong survival in preclinical cancer models. The oncolytic-viruses induce pyroptosis and evoke a robust immune-response. In a glioblastoma model, rAAVs temporarily open the blood-brain barrier and recruit tumor infiltrating lymphocytes into the brain. The oncolytic effect is further improved in combination with anti-PD-L1. Together, our strategies efficiently produce and deliver GSDMNT into tumor cells and successfully induce pyroptosis, which can be exploited for anti-tumor therapy.
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

Effectiveness of Ultrasound Cancer Therapy Boosted by CRISPR/Cas9 Gene Editing

Sonodynamic therapy uses ultrasound in combination with drugs to release harmful reactive oxygen species (ROS) at the site of a tumor. However, the treatment isn’t very effective because cancer cells can activate antioxidant defense systems to counteract it. Now, researchers reporting in ACS Central Science have breached these defenses with CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing, allowing sonodynamic therapy to effectively shrink tumors in a mouse model of liver cancer.
CANCER
Medical News Today

What are healthy lymphocytes levels, and what is their function?

Lymphocytes are white blood cells and one of the body’s main types of immune cells. They are made in the bone marrow and found in the blood and lymph tissue. The immune system is a complex network of cells known as immune cells that include lymphocytes. These cells work together to defend the body against foreign substances, such as bacteria, viruses, and cancer cells that can threaten its functioning.
CANCER
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
AL.com

A COVID booster shot might cause these side effects

The topic of side effects from COVID vaccines available in the U.S. has become increasingly relevant as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are expected to authorize the Pfizer COVID booster for all adults. As of Wednesday, 30.7 million people...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Notice This In Your Mouth, Get Checked for Parkinson's

Because Parkinson's disease (PD) is considered a progressive motor disorder, its symptoms typically start small and become more pronounced over time. While some patients' PD journey begins with a telltale tremor, others may experience subtle non-motor symptoms instead. Experts say that there's one such symptom that you may notice in your mouth which could indicate a PD diagnosis—and though it flies under the radar for many PD patients, it's known to occur in up to 80 percent of cases. Read on to find out which symptom you may notice in your mouth and what to do next if you spot a problem.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
womensrunning.com

5 Winter Foods That Help Your Body Fight Inflammation

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Runners understand the plight of inflammation more than any other type of athlete (in my opinion). Who else would sit in an ice bath after a workout, just to reduce the swelling in their tired joints? Let’s avoid the torturous inflammation fighting tactics and adapt simpler ways to keep those joints happy, like filling our plates with ingredients heavy with antioxidants. Luckily, winter is the best season for finding antioxidant-rich produce that is ripe for the picking.
FITNESS
EatThis

Sure Signs You're Getting Parkinson's, According to Science

Parkinson's disease—a progressive disorder of the brain and central nervous system that can impair movement and speech—may have vague or subtle symptoms at first. (Actor Michael J. Fox said he was diagnosed after feeling a twitch in his left little finger.) But it's important to know what the first signals may be, so a proper diagnosis can be made and treatment can begin as soon as possible. These are some of the most common signs of Parkinson's disease, according to the Parkinson's Foundation. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
SCIENCE
ohmymag.co.uk

COVID: Unusual symptom of Omicron variant is becoming more common

The Omicron variant has been spreading fast and wide in different age groups in the United Kingdom—including young children. Medical authorities in South Africa have already sounded the alarm, warning of a higher infection rate amongst children with the Omicron variant. Meanwhile in London, a general practitioner has observed an unusual symptom manifesting in British kids that have been infected with the same strain.
KIDS
NIH Director's Blog

Scientists identify a culprit for chronic itch

An immune substance called oncostatin M was found to sensitize and enhance the activity of itch-sensing neurons. A drug that blocks oncostatin M activity reduced scratching in a mouse model of chronic itch, suggesting a treatment strategy for persistent itchy skin conditions. Chronic itch is a common yet hard-to-treat symptom...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

By putting cancer cells to sleep, new drug could prevent tumor metastasis

A new therapeutic approach prevents the growth of metastatic tumors in mice by forcing cancer cells into a dormant state in which they are unable to proliferate. The study, published November 23 in the Journal of Experimental Medicine (JEM), could lead to new treatments that prevent the recurrence or spread of various cancer types, including breast cancer and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC).
CANCER

