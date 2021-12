The G80-generation BMW M3 has been a hit since it was launched. Yes, not everyone has warmed to its divisive styling, but the sedan is brilliantly engineered. From its well-sorted chassis to the 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six producing up to 503 horsepower in Competition guise, there's a lot to like. Of course, that hasn't stopped tuners like AC Schnitzer from having their way with the M3 and giving it even more power. The same goes for the M4 Coupe which has also been on the receiving end of some spectacular upgrades over the last year or so. Now, German tuner Lightweight Performance has revealed its own radical take on the iconic M3 sedan.

CARS ・ 12 DAYS AGO